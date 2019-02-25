Ghana’s Fastest Human To Be Launched On March 15

Accra, Feb. 25, GNA –
Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the Vice-President of Ghana, is expected to be the
special guest of honour at the launch of this year’s GNPC Ghana’s Fastest Human
on March 15, at the Accra Sports Stadium.
It will be the second
time a high profile government official has launched the competition, after it
was earlier launched by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in 2017.
The GNPC Ghana’s
Fastest Human is an annual sprint competition targeted at unearthing sprint
kings and queens to represent Ghana at the next Olympic Games.
Already, the
competition has unearthed some talents such as Hor Halutie, Desmond Aryee and
Edwin Gadayi, among others, who have all participated in various competitions,
including the Commonwealth Games in Australia last year.
Mr. Reks Brobby the
founding president of the competition said, he was grateful to the
vice-president for accepting to launch the competition, noting that “we are
very grateful for the support and endorsement”.
He envisaged a more
exciting but keen competition this season, with auditioning for finalists set
to commence in April.
Mr. Brobby, who
competed in the 4x100m relay in the 1984 Olympic Games, said he was convinced
there still abound talents in the country who were yet to be discovered and
promised to ensure that all potential sprinters were unearth and their talents
horned.
GNA
