Ghana’s Rabiu Mohammed joins Krylia Sovetov

Accra, Feb. 25, GNA - Rabiu Mohammed, a former Black Stars midfielder has joined Russian side Krylia Sovetov, for a one year deal.



Mohamed last played for Anzhi Makhachakala in Russia.

Mohammed, who is now a free agent would be expected to bring his experience to bear as the club fights for a top half finish on the table.

The Ghana international has opted for the number 13 jersey.

The 29-year-old midfielder joined Anzhi Makhachkala for a second spell in the summer after penning a three and a half year deal with the club, but he had to depart after six months due to the clubs financial constraints.

He previously played for FC Kuban Kransnodar and French side Evian TG.

GNA