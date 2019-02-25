Esso heaps praise on Grant for his modernize coaching style

Accra, Feb 25, GNA -
Joseph Esso, striker of Accra Hearts of Oak has said, the team is beaming with
confidence and ready to achieve a lot under new manager, Kim Grant.
According to Esso,
Grant has brought modern style of coaching into the team, which has brought a
positive aura around the team.
Esso made this comment
in a post-match interview following a 2-1 win over fellow premier league side
Dreams FC in the ST Nettey Memorial Cup at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday,
February 24.
Esso enjoyed a great
day on the afternoon scoring all two goals for the Phobians to the admiration
of the fans.
“You can see our
fitness level is on top. We put in a lot of hard work during training and that
has been replicating in our matches. We are united at the moment, because the
new coach has brought a new spirit and mentality and that is what is keeping us
up,” he said.
The trophy was the
first for Grant since he took charge as the Phobian boss.
GNA
Vote for this Article
Spread the word
About the Author: Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.
Click Here to Comment on this Article