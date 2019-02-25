Esso heaps praise on Grant for his modernize coaching style

Accra, Feb 25, GNA - Joseph Esso, striker of Accra Hearts of Oak has said, the team is beaming with confidence and ready to achieve a lot under new manager, Kim Grant.



According to Esso, Grant has brought modern style of coaching into the team, which has brought a positive aura around the team.

Esso made this comment in a post-match interview following a 2-1 win over fellow premier league side Dreams FC in the ST Nettey Memorial Cup at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, February 24.

Esso enjoyed a great day on the afternoon scoring all two goals for the Phobians to the admiration of the fans.

“You can see our fitness level is on top. We put in a lot of hard work during training and that has been replicating in our matches. We are united at the moment, because the new coach has brought a new spirit and mentality and that is what is keeping us up,” he said.

The trophy was the first for Grant since he took charge as the Phobian boss.

GNA