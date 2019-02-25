“Kotoko will qualify” - Sarfo Gyamfi

Accra, Feb. 25, GNA -
Mr Sarfo Gyamfi, former player of Kumasi Asante Kotoko has said, he is
confident the club will qualify to the next stage of the Confederation of
Africa Football (CAF) Confederation Cup competition, despite their defeat last
Sunday, in Zambia.
Kotoko lost 3-1 to
Nkana FC of Zambia in the third group game of the competition.
In an interview with
the GNA Sports, he said, the team played well against Nkana FC on Sunday and
believed they can qualify to the next stage of the competition, if the coach
works on their weaknesses.
According to Mr.
Gyamfi, coach C.K Akunnor must change his approach to games, if he wants the
team to make progress.
“The coach is a
fantastic coach, but I would advise him to change his approach whenever he is
going into away games, he should play two defensive midfielders with one been experience
like Jordan Opoku and Nii Agyei who can play the ball fast,” he said.
Mr. Gyamfi said, even
though the best way to defend was to attack, the coach needs to strengthen the
defence to prevent the opponent from scoring and they should limit the
attacking football especially in away games.
The member of 1992
Black Stars squad at the Africa Cup of Nations said, the defence of the Nkana
FC was not good and was convinced Kotoko can capitalize on that to beat them at
home.
He said, the players
were lacking match fitness because of inactivity on the local scene but added
that Ghanaians should be proud of the team for reaching the group stages of the
competition.
GNA
