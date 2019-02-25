Home | News | “Kotoko will qualify” - Sarfo Gyamfi

Dan Soko

Accra, Feb. 25, GNA - Mr Sarfo Gyamfi, former player of Kumasi Asante Kotoko has said, he is confident the club will qualify to the next stage of the Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) Confederation Cup competition, despite their defeat last Sunday, in Zambia.

Kotoko lost 3-1 to Nkana FC of Zambia in the third group game of the competition.

In an interview with the GNA Sports, he said, the team played well against Nkana FC on Sunday and believed they can qualify to the next stage of the competition, if the coach works on their weaknesses.

According to Mr. Gyamfi, coach C.K Akunnor must change his approach to games, if he wants the team to make progress.

“The coach is a fantastic coach, but I would advise him to change his approach whenever he is going into away games, he should play two defensive midfielders with one been experience like Jordan Opoku and Nii Agyei who can play the ball fast,” he said.

Mr. Gyamfi said, even though the best way to defend was to attack, the coach needs to strengthen the defence to prevent the opponent from scoring and they should limit the attacking football especially in away games.

The member of 1992 Black Stars squad at the Africa Cup of Nations said, the defence of the Nkana FC was not good and was convinced Kotoko can capitalize on that to beat them at home.

He said, the players were lacking match fitness because of inactivity on the local scene but added that Ghanaians should be proud of the team for reaching the group stages of the competition.

GNA

Dan Soko
