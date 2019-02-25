Home | News | NDC Holland Lauds John Mahama After Resounding Victory

NDC Holland Lauds John Mahama After Resounding Victory

Dan Soko

Dear Mr. John Dramani Mahama, Our Flagbearer,

Congratulations on your undoubtedly well-deserved election, as our New Flagbearer. On behalf of NDC Holland Chapter, please accept our sincerest congratulations. We appreciate your hard work and commitment to lead our great party to victory in 2020.

We had earlier endorsed your candidature because we believe that your qualities such as vision, integrity, the power of articulation, and profundity of character, is of no doubt make you the best choice to relief Ghanaians from more frustration and disgruntlement. We rallied behind a marketable Flagbearer who has impeccable records in public service and has the potent to attract floating voters.

You will be leading our party further along the road of peaceful prosperity, a journey so well begun under guidance of your distinguished leadership. Your records in economic development alone will speak volume for you. Once again, we would like to extend congratulations on your impressive victory in the last Saturday, 23 February 2019 flagbearer election.

We are confident that the trust repost in you by our delegates will inspire you to continue the important efforts in promoting the unity of our party, leading us on the path of victory to Flagstaff House. The overwhelming endorsement by the delegates is also a clear sign that Ghanaian people have a trust in your previous leadership. Ghanaians home and abroad now bear testimony that rejecting you in 2016 was a bad decision. Instead of freedom and prosperity Ghanaians had expected from current regime, bondage and misery stare them in the face. We cannot wait to see you back to continue where left off.

We also want to congratulate all the six flagbearer candidates who put up their best but did not win. We believe that for democracy to survive people like you have demonstrated your willingness to run and won your positions. You gathered the courage to do it, and we say “bravo”. We believe the party has won for all of us, and the chances are so great for you all when you come together to form a strong and formidable team. Our thanks also go to the delegates, party members, foot soldiers, national executives, party elders, whose dedication saw the party to a smooth and peaceful election. Finally, we thank the Electoral Commission for conducting and supervising this election.

In conclusion, let us adhere to the policy of probity, accountability and transparency.

God Bless Ghana, Ghana Bless NDC, Eye Zu, Eye Za

God Bless Ghana!

God Bless NDC! ƐyƐ Zu, ƐyƐ Za!

-------Signed---------

Oh behalf of NDC Holland Chapter, Amsterdam, The Netherlands

Lewis Kwame Obuobi Addo, (Communication Officer)

Fred Morgan, (Chairman)

