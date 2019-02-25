Home | News | Nominations Open For GUBA Awards USA 2019

Dan Soko
Nominations have officially opened for the inaugural GUBA Awards USA ahead of a prestigious awards ceremony in New York in September 2019.

The first ever GUBA Awards to take place in the US will coincide with the tenth anniversary of the GUBA Enterprise, which was founded by Dentaa Amoateng MBE, to build cultural, trade, and diplomatic links between the UK and Ghana.

GUBA Awards which typically takes place within the United Kingdom, celebrates the outstanding achievements of members of the Ghanaian diaspora, with the aim of inspiring the next generation of Ghanaians. 2019 marks the tenth anniversary of GUBA Awards, each year gaining greater momentum and attracting the endorsement, support and attendance of leading business professionals.

Dentaa Amoateng MBE, Founder of the GUBA Awards said: “We are delighted to be taking GUBA Awards to the United States as we celebrate our tenth year and the continued growth of the GUBA Enterprise. The Awards is a chance to champion men, women and businesses from the Ghanaian and African diaspora who continually achieve in various sectors across the industry, from music and sport to science and technology. We wish all the nominees the best of luck ahead of the ceremony in September.”

GUBA Awards USA is designed to promote and celebrate the achievements of Ghanaians and African business and individuals based in the United States. GUBA Awards is a non-profit organisation which donates proceeds towards charitable schemes operating within the Ghanaian community and provides an “engaging platform” for promoting greater cultural diversity in the UK and USA, as well as raising the profile of Ghana.

This year’s September awards ceremony will celebrate outstanding rising stars and senior leaders in 14 industry categories:

  1. Efie Ni Fie Award
  2. Business Start-Up of the Year
  3. Ghanaian Association of the Year
  4. Student Excellence Award
  5. Young & Talented Award
  6. Creative influencer
  7. Philanthropist of the Year Award
  8. Leadership in Finance Award
  9. African Entrepreneur Award
  10. Corporate Business of the Year
  11. Innovation in Science Award
  12. Innovation in Technology Award
  13. Charity of the Year Award
  14. Sports Personality Award

Nominations can be submitted via www.gubausa.com/nomination

Nominations end on 18th of March 2019.
GUBA Awards USA is a subsidiary of the GUBA Enterprise. GUBA Awards USA is scheduled to take place in New York in September 2019.

GUBA Awards is an organisation dedicated to promoting closer economic, cultural and social links between Ghana and the United Kingdom. Launched in 2010 as the Ghana UK Based Achievement (GUBA) Awards, the annual event celebrates and acknowledges the contribution of Ghanaian and African based businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom.

Following its success in the United Kingdom, the GUBA Awards is being introduced to the United States to expand its reach to the trailblazers within the Ghanaian-American society.

GUBA USA will be focused on unveiling and rewarding high achievers in various industries within the Ghanaian community, whilst creating a platform for networking and fostering business relationships.

For more information, visit www.gubausa.com

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

