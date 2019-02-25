Home | News | Deportivo El Eljido Hands Black Maidens Skipper Trail Session.

Deportivo El Eljido Hands Black Maidens Skipper Trail Session.

Spanish Segunda B team, Deportivo El Eljido has offered Black Maidens skipper a trial session that will see her sign for the Spanish side when successful.

Abdulai Mukarama captained the Ghana U-17 team to the quarterfinals of FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup when they were knocked out on penalties by Mexico.

Mukarama ended the tournament as the top goal scorer and was awarded the third best player of the tournament.

Her jaw-dropping performance has caught the eyes of many teams abroad. Some teams in the United States of America have even offered her scholarship opportunities.

In a letter signed by Deportivo El Eljido’s Director General, Francisco Javier Fernandez Jimenez reads: “We hereby address to you to request the necessary permits for the soccer player Abdulai Mukarama to make a visit to our soccer team to know our operation and facilities and to attend training games.

“We expect a prompt response. The cost of maintenance and accommodation will be borne by the club El Eljido 2012.”

Abdulai Mukarama was expected to begin her trails from 5th February to 31st March but challenges in acquiring a visa has delayed her departure.

