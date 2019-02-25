Home | News | Tsitsipas Wins Marseille Open

Tsitsipas Wins Marseille Open

Dan Soko

Stefanos Tsitsipas rose to his highest ranking of world number 11 on Monday after claiming his second title on the senior circuit on Sunday with a straight sets win over Mikhail Kukushkin in the final of the Marseille Open 13.

The 20-year-old Greek saw off the Kazakh 7-5, 7-6 in just under two hours.

Last month Tsitsipas beat the defending champion Roger Federer on his way to the semi-final of the Australian Open.

"Winning titles is the thing that I am working for," said Tsitsipas, who won his first ATP title in Stockholm in 2018.

"It is the biggest satisfaction and the biggest joy in tennis. There was a lot of stress this week because I knew I had to face some good opponents.

"I am happy that I got through that stress and played the game that I was supposed to play."

Tsitsipas went into the week having lost his last two matches to Gael Monfils and Damir Dzumhur in Sofia and Rotterdam respectively. But he clinched the Marseille title without dropping a set.

"I lost the spark after the Australian Open," Tsitsipas admitted. "And I was frustrated because it felt like I couldn't find it again.

"But I am really happy because I felt this hunger back again. I really hope it stays the same because there are many good players out there that play for the same prize."

In the Marseille final, Tsitsipas edged a tight opening set with the first break of the match in game 12. However he fell a break behind midway through the second set.

But Kukushkin failed to serve out the set when leading 5-4. Tsistipas levelled and sealed victory on his first match point in the tie-break.

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

