African parents urged to open conversation on sex with their children

Christabel Addo, GNA
Accra, Feb. 25, GNA -
Mrs Cecilia Eben Bleeker, the Founder and President of the BleekerFoundation
International, a Health Non-governmental Organisation, on Monday encouraged
African parents to help break the ice around open conversations on sex and
sexuality with their children.
She said this has
become very critical in the light of the soaring rate of teenage pregnancies in
both rural and urban communities across the country and in the sub-Region.
Mrs Bleeker was
speaking in Accra at a three-day Sexual Reproductive Health campaign on
“Adolescent Motherhood in sub-Saharan Africa,” organised by the Bleeker
Foundation and supported by the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), iPAS
and the Act for Change and NGO, for the James Town community in Accra.
She said having an
open conversation about sex and sexuality issues with their children and
especially adolescents, did not mean encouraging them to practice, but they
would rather be empowering and protecting them with key information, to be able
to make informed decisions and choices.
She said Ghana’s
record of about 57,000 teenage pregnancies in the first quarter of 2017 was
alarming and called for urgent interventions and partnerships to slow down the
progress.
The campaign, she
said, therefore targeted the James Town community which had a peculiar
challenge with high teenage pregnancy, and would ensure strong and sustained
advocacy for change.
Mrs Bleeker said the
Foundation was committed to partnering with other NGOs working on Adolescent
and Sexual Reproductive Health (ASRH) to achieve results, and also supporting
teenage mothers who were willing to be helped, to learn a skill for their
upkeep.
Mr Selorme Kofi
Azumah, a Senior Advisor in Community Access at iPAS Ghana, in a presentation
said Ghana’s current ASRH record was not encouraging.
He said despite the
numerous policies and interventions in place teenage pregnancy continued to
head for the roof, with an increase from 13 per cent in 2008 to 14.2 per cent
in 2017, representing an increase of about 1.2 per cent.
He talked about the
huge costs of teenage pregnancy on both the individual, society and the nation
as a whole.
He explained that
apart from the possibility of high school dropout rates, leading to low
educational achievement among women and girls, there was high unemployment, low
remuneration, as well as the staring threat of “streetism” with its
generational cycle of poverty.
Mr Azumah said the
challenges of teenage pregnancy had human resource implications for the future,
and urged the government to salvage the present situation by setting aside a
definitive budget for the timely provision of ASRH information, education and
family planning services.
Mr Niyi Ojuolape, the
UNFPA Country Representative, said the hypocrisy surrounding the provision of
sex and sexuality education for adolescents must give way to open
conversations, were parents would be able to share key information with their
children, and for communities to guard their young ones.
He said it was time to
make ASRH everybody’s business as the potentials of these adolescents could end
up impeding upon the attainment of major national development aspirations.
He commended the
Bleeker Foundation for the initiative, and also the support and partnership
from other institutions, and pledged the UNFPA’s commitment towards closing the
gap of unmet needs for family planning, prevention of maternal deaths as well
as the elimination of gender-based violence.
Mrs Ophelia Palm, a
Principal Midwifery Officer and Adolescent Health Coordinator at the Ussher
Polyclinic at James Town in Accra, said the facility has been seeing huge cases
of teenage pregnancies owing to its strategic location in the heart of the
city.
She said most of these
pregnant women report to the facility with severe anaemia, malnutrition, and
malaria, which were among the high-risk factors for pre-eclampsia which result
in high blood pressure, swollen feet, protein in the urine, and in worse cases,
could lead to death of both mother and baby.
She advised all
pregnant women to attend ante-natal clinics early enough to access proper care
to prevent any pregnancy-related complications that may threaten the health of
both the mother and her baby.
GNA
