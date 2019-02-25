DPS International, The Roman Ridge School win Chess Interschools competition

By
Edna A. Quansah, GNA
Accra, Feb. 25, GNA -
DPS International School and The Roman Ridge emerged winners in the Chess
Inter-schools competition held over the weekend at the Roman Ridge School in
Accra.
DPS and The Roman
Ridge School came atop in the Under-18 and Under-13 categories respectively in
a five round Swiss tourney aimed at promoting Chess at the School level and
also to afford the students the platform to flex their mental muscles.
Captain Malav Daftary
of DPS International powered his team to victory in the Seniors category ahead
of Ghana International School and BASICs school, whilst the captain of the
hosts led his team to be crowned the champion.
The competition drew
participation from nine schools including Jack and Jill, Soul Clinic
International, Christ the King and Al- Rayan and in the end, it was DPS and The
Roman Ridge School who carried the day.
For their efforts, the
Mentors Chess Academy presented a trophy and medals to the winning schools.
Mr. David Acheampong,
Director for Chess in Schools of the Ghana Chess Association said, “Chess has
all the qualities needed to be an excellent teaching tool that can be used to
solve many educational and even life problems”.
GNA
