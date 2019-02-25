DPS International, The Roman Ridge School win Chess Interschools competition

By Edna A. Quansah, GNA



Accra, Feb. 25, GNA - DPS International School and The Roman Ridge emerged winners in the Chess Inter-schools competition held over the weekend at the Roman Ridge School in Accra.

DPS and The Roman Ridge School came atop in the Under-18 and Under-13 categories respectively in a five round Swiss tourney aimed at promoting Chess at the School level and also to afford the students the platform to flex their mental muscles.

Captain Malav Daftary of DPS International powered his team to victory in the Seniors category ahead of Ghana International School and BASICs school, whilst the captain of the hosts led his team to be crowned the champion.

The competition drew participation from nine schools including Jack and Jill, Soul Clinic International, Christ the King and Al- Rayan and in the end, it was DPS and The Roman Ridge School who carried the day.

For their efforts, the Mentors Chess Academy presented a trophy and medals to the winning schools.

Mr. David Acheampong, Director for Chess in Schools of the Ghana Chess Association said, “Chess has all the qualities needed to be an excellent teaching tool that can be used to solve many educational and even life problems”.

GNA