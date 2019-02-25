Sam George denies going to polling station with motorbikes

By
Iddi Yire, GNA
Accra, Feb 25, GNA –
Mr Sam George, the Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram on Monday denied the
report by National Security that he went to the La-Bawaleshie Polling Station
in a convoy of motorbikes during the January 31, Ayawaso West Wuogon
parliamentary by-election.
He said he neither
arrived there with motorbikes nor in the company of Mr Alfred Oko Vanderpuye.
Testifying before the
Emile Short Commission at the Christianborg Castle, he said any claim by
anybody to the contrary, was pure fabrication.
The Commission has
been inquiring into the violent incident that occurred near the La-Bawaleshie
polling station, which left a number of people injured, and held up voting at
the station for about 40 minutes.
In the heat of the
confusion, the Ningo-Prampram MP was assaulted by operatives of the National
Security.
Mr. George told the
Commission that he had met his colleague MP, Mr. Oko Vanderpuye, at the Legon
Campus but not at Bawaleshie and that was at about 0645 hours.
The testimonies by
some witnesses earlier that “I was asked by Mr. Oko Vanderpuye to leave the
scene with the motorbikes” could therefore not be true.
He also flatly denied
going to the house of his party’s candidate for the by-election, Mr. Delali
Brempong, which was said to have been put under surveillance by the National
Security, with motorbike riders.
“It has been said I
went into the house under surveillance with the motor-bikers, but I did not
even know the residence of Mr Delali Brempong was behind the polling station.”
He added that he did
not make any provocative statements to warrant the physical attack on him.
“My Lord, we all swore
an oath, before we give our testimony, to tell nothing but the truth. I state
without a provocation that what had been written and signed by DSP Samuel Kojo
Azugu is untrue and a fabrication.
“He was not present
when the altercation happened. He had reported what had been reported to him. I
am stating what I was actively involved in.
“If the Commission is
minded, it can hand that tape to an audio forensic to not just listen to what I
said, but read my lips.”
Mr George identified
the National Security Operative, who assaulted him as one Mohammed Sule.
He said prior to him
being assaulted, he was only asking the National Security Operative (Mohammed
Sule) whether he was a police officer or a party agent.
He stated that he was
assaulted by two National Security operatives - one of them slapped him in the
face, while the other punched him at the back of his neck.
Mr George would be
appearing again before the Commission on Tuesday, February 26 at 1000 hours to
be cross examined by the Commissioners.
GNA
Vote for this Article
Spread the word
About the Author: Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.
Click Here to Comment on this Article