National Security after publishers of fake posters

By
Iddi Yire, GNA
Accra, Feb 25, GNA –
Colonel Michael Opoku, Director of Operations, National Security, on Monday
said his outfit was after publishers of fake posters in town, which contains
the images of some of their security personnel as wanted men.
He said the fake
posters contained images of some of their civilian operatives and police
officers who were not part of his team.
Col Opoku told the
Ayawaso West Wuogon Commission of Inquiry that the National Security was
conducting investigations into the issue; so as to uncover the publishers and
the printing house(s) behind the fake posters.
He said the National
Security Operatives used masks to ensure that they could not be identified
during their operations.
Col Opoku, who first
gave his testimony before the Commission on Wednesday, February 20, was there
again on Monday for cross examination.
Professor Henrietta
Mensa-Bonsu, a Member of the Commission questioned the Director of Operations
whether his outfit had held a Board of Inquiry into the Ayawaso West Wuogon
incident, which occurred on January 31.
To this, Col Opoku
replied that they had not yet set up a Board of Inquiry; stating that the
Police were carrying out investigations into the incident.
Responding to Prof
Mensa-Bonsu question as to whether his men had visited the scene of the
incidence at La-Bawaleshie, Col Opoku said the National Security had not yet
visited the scene; stating that however, the Criminal Investigations Department
(CID) of the Ghana Police Service had inspected the scene.
Col Opoku told the
Commission that Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Samuel Kojo Azugu, the
Commander of the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team of the National
Security issued 10 weapons to his men during the confidence building patrol
during the Ayawso West Wuogon Parliamentary by-election.
With regards to the
number of weapons fired during the La-Bawaleshie violence, Col Opoku noted that
it was only the SWAT Commander, who would be in a position to tell.
Prof Mensa-Bonsu: “You
said there were three principles of internal operations - justification,
minimum force and prevention; in a democratic system don’t you think there
should be a form of accountability?”
Col Opoku: “My Lord
the justification, when you want to go further takes care of accountability.
Your actions must be justifiable. In justifying your actions, you must be
accountable for every action that you have taken.”
Prof Mensa-Bonsu,
however, noted that some of the firing that she had heard from videos of the
incident did not seems to come from people who knew they were going to account
for the shots they were firing.
Col Opoku said the
firing had become a bone of contention and that they were waiting for the
outcome of the investigations.
He told the Commission
that DSP Azugu would be tendering in the shells from their gun shots at
La-Bawaleshie to the Commission.
Col Opoku presented
some video scenes of the La-Bawaleshie violence to the Commission, for viewing.
Also, at the
Commission’s sitting was Mr Sam George, the Member of Parliament of
Ningo-Prampram.
Mr George told the
Commission that he was assaulted by two National Security Operatives; stating
that one of them slapped him in the face, while the other punched him at the
back of his neck.
He said that after the
incident, he went to the Legon Police Station the following Saturday for his
statement to be taken, but the police woman on duty declined to do so.
He said the Police
woman took his mobile contact with the promise that he would be called, which
never happened.
“I was told to go and
that someone will call me but they did not take my statement and I asked the
officer on duty that I have come to report a matter, at least take my
statement, she said I should go, took my number and said I will be called.
“It took 72 hours for
me to receive a call from Superintendent Afful from National CID who said he
was part of the investigation that had been commissioned by the IGP based on
the complaint by the NDC to him, so it was in no way related to my visit to the
Legon Police Station.”
Mr George, who wanted
to back his presentations with video scenes from the violence, was asked by the
Commission to let the owners of the videos tender them in person before the
Commission.
Sitting was adjourned
to Tuesday, February 26 at 1000 hours.
GNA
