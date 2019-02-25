Home | News | Huawei announces Pre-Order for its new HUAWEI Y7 Prime 2019

Huawei announces Pre-Order for its new HUAWEI Y7 Prime 2019

Dan Soko

Accra, Feb. 25, GNA - Huawei Consumer Business Group (CBG) has announced that the HUAWEI Y7 Prime 2019 would be available for preorder at selected retail shops till February 28.

A statement issued to the Ghana News Agency, in Accra, said in Ghana, the early bird customers who would make a pre-order would get ‘an amazing Gift Package valued at GH¢280.

“In addition to a sleek design, a 6.26 inch screen with a Dewdrop display, 16MP selfie camera and dual set-up rear camera and a 4,000mAh battery, HUAWEI Y7 Prime 2019 is packaged with many other features that are absolutely worth writing about such as Party Mode and Easy Mode among others.

“HUAWEI Y7 Prime 2019 supports Dual 4G and Dual VoLTE thanks to the X6 LTE modem in the Snapdragon SoC enables. This feature enables users to simultaneously use one SIM to conduct calls, while using the other for cellular data. 

“Moreover, the two SIM cards can be issued by different tele operators--unlike most other devices on the market—granting even more freedom to users”.

HUAWEI Y7 Prime 2019 features Face Unlock 2.0, a quick and easy way to unlock devices. Face Unlock 2.0 leverages AI and the front camera, and the device can quickly authenticate the identity of a user and unlock the device, so users can dive right back into action.

On the backside of the phone, it features the Fingerprint 4.0 identification technology, which allows users to unlock the device in less than 0.37 seconds.

In addition, the fingerprint sensor also supports multiple functions, allowing users to take photo/video, stop alarm, answer call, browse photos or show the notification panel, and more. Huawei decided to make it sort of a touch pad which is quite a nice trick so users do not have to change their grip to see notifications, for instance.

HUAWEI Y7 Prime 2019 supports Party Mode. In this mode, users may link up multiple Huawei and Honour devices to play music.

The phone supports eight concurrent connections when connecting devices as a Wi-Fi hotspot hub. Alternatively, users may connect directly with each other via WLAN to enjoy unlimited connections.

With a big screen for maximum gaming or video-watching experience, a massive 4,000 battery, and a 16MP Selfie camera as well as a plethora of cool features that take users’ needs into accounts, HUAWEI Y7 Prime 2019 – priced at (GH¢829.00) – would continue, for sure, the legacy this series has established in the market.

It will be available in three colour options — Midnight Black, Aurora Blue and Coral Red and is expected to be available in Ghana around1st March 2019.

