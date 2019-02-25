Huawei announces Pre-Order for its new HUAWEI Y7 Prime 2019

Accra, Feb. 25, GNA -
Huawei Consumer Business Group (CBG) has announced that the HUAWEI Y7 Prime
2019 would be available for preorder at selected retail shops till February 28.
A statement issued to
the Ghana News Agency, in Accra, said in Ghana, the early bird customers who
would make a pre-order would get ‘an amazing Gift Package valued at GH¢280.
“In addition to a
sleek design, a 6.26 inch screen with a Dewdrop display, 16MP selfie camera and
dual set-up rear camera and a 4,000mAh battery, HUAWEI Y7 Prime 2019 is
packaged with many other features that are absolutely worth writing about such
as Party Mode and Easy Mode among others.
“HUAWEI Y7 Prime 2019
supports Dual 4G and Dual VoLTE thanks to the X6 LTE modem in the Snapdragon
SoC enables. This feature enables users to simultaneously use one SIM to
conduct calls, while using the other for cellular data.
“Moreover, the two SIM
cards can be issued by different tele operators--unlike most other devices on
the market—granting even more freedom to users”.
HUAWEI Y7 Prime 2019
features Face Unlock 2.0, a quick and easy way to unlock devices. Face Unlock
2.0 leverages AI and the front camera, and the device can quickly authenticate
the identity of a user and unlock the device, so users can dive right back into
action.
On the backside of the
phone, it features the Fingerprint 4.0 identification technology, which allows
users to unlock the device in less than 0.37 seconds.
In addition, the
fingerprint sensor also supports multiple functions, allowing users to take
photo/video, stop alarm, answer call, browse photos or show the notification
panel, and more. Huawei decided to make it sort of a touch pad which is quite a
nice trick so users do not have to change their grip to see notifications, for instance.
HUAWEI Y7 Prime 2019
supports Party Mode. In this mode, users may link up multiple Huawei and Honour
devices to play music.
The phone supports
eight concurrent connections when connecting devices as a Wi-Fi hotspot hub.
Alternatively, users may connect directly with each other via WLAN to enjoy
unlimited connections.
With a big screen for
maximum gaming or video-watching experience, a massive 4,000 battery, and a
16MP Selfie camera as well as a plethora of cool features that take users’
needs into accounts, HUAWEI Y7 Prime 2019 – priced at (GH¢829.00) – would
continue, for sure, the legacy this series has established in the market.
It will be available
in three colour options — Midnight Black, Aurora Blue and Coral Red and is
expected to be available in Ghana around1st March 2019.
GNA
Vote for this Article
Spread the word
About the Author: Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.
Click Here to Comment on this Article