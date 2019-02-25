Eighteen persons to contact Ministry

Accra, Feb. 25, GNA – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has requested the following persons to contact the Director of Legal and Consular Bureau of the Ministry for an urgent information.



They are Dogbe Augusta, Nkrumah Kofi, Bonsu Kwabena, Danso Joseph Afoakwa, Boateng Joseph Kwasi, Mensah Samuel, Cofie Michael, Asare Comfort, Amoah Stephen, Armah Jennifer Sarfoaa, Amoabeng Samuel, and Odame Grace.

The rest are Boachienana Kwaku, Enyan Mary Ama, Boatemaa Efua, Morgan William, Mons Kwaku and Bismark Amisu.

A statement issued by the Information and Public Affairs Unit of the Ministry and copied to the Ghana News Agency has announced.

GNA