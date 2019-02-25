CSOs urged to build their capacity to engage

By
Morkporkpor Anku, GNA
Accra, Feb. 25, GNA -
Mr Charles Ayueboro Adama, an Officer at the Policy, Planning, Monitoring and
Evaluation of the Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MOFA) on Monday called on
Civil Society Organizations to build their capacity to engage in policy
dialogue.
He said it was
critical for CSOs to strengthen their presentation on policy dialogue to
support agriculture development.
Mr Adama stated at
two-day CSOs convening meeting for Comprehensive Africa Agriculture Development
Programme (CAADP) Plan in Accra.
The meeting was an
outcome of two earlier workshops first held on January 2018 to orient CSOs on
the CAADP and in October, 2018 to sensitise CSOs on the inaugural CAADP
Biennial Review report.
The report aimed to
address some of the challenges and constraints identified by CSOs as limiting
their active participation and involvement in the programme processes at all
levels.
He said effective
collaboration among stakeholders was key in the development of the agriculture
sector.
Speaking on Ghana's
Agricultural Policy Environment and Role of CSOs Mr Adama identified the roles
of CSOs to include policy dialogue and planning, implementation, reforms,
accountability, monitoring and evaluation and advocacy and agenda setting.
The Officer said in
order to play these roles effectively, CSOs must ensure that constituencies has
to have a legitimate and accountable representation, resource availability,
access to platforms for ensuring planning and accountability at levels and also
within the CSOs themselves.
Mr Bismark Owusu
Nortey, the Programmes Officer at the Peasant Farmers Association of Ghana
(PFAG) said the meeting been supported by TRUST AFRICA seeks to explore and
analyse Ghana's status and progress in implementing commitments of the Malabo
Declaration vis-a-vis the inaugural biennial review report.
In that review, Ghana
seems not to be of track in the implementation of the Declaration of the CAADP.
The country’s overall progress in the implementation of the CAADP was a score
of 3.9 out of 10, he said.
He said it was to keep
up to date on government's policy and programme intervention in addressing the
identified gaps and also map out and review CSOs strategies in the spirit of
mutual accountability, to engage more effectively in advocacy to keep
government on track to the commitment of the CAADP/Malabo framework.
Mr Nortey said it was
expected that the meeting would increase the knowledge and understanding of the
biennial review report and score card ratings of the country, increase the
knowledge of Programmes and strategies by government in achieving commitments
of the CAADP/Malabo Declaration and strengthened advocacy plans for engagement
in the CAADP processes.
Madam Victoria Adongo,
Executive Director, PFAG said CSOs were expected to play a major role in the
development of the country and their role was very important.
GNA
