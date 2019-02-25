President receives Kumasi SDG's Declaration

Accra, Feb. 25, GNA -
A representative of the Asantehene, Otumfuor Osei Tutu II has presented to
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo the Kumasi Declaration on the Sustainable
Development Goals (SDG's).
The Declaration, a
gesture of support by the Asantehene to the President's global role as Co-Chair
of the Eminent Group of Advocates for the SDGs, seeks among other things to
address the need for the government to create the enabling environment for
traditional and religious leaders, civil society, the youth and the public and
Private sectors to attain the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.
"His Majesty
wants me to emphasize that the Kumasi Declaration represents our modest
contribution to ongoing international discuss on how best to facilitate the
attainment of the 17 goals (SDG's) within the prescribed time frame of 50
years," said the Otumfuo's representative, Nana Effah Apenteng, the
Bomoata Manhene when he made the presentation at a brief ceremony at the
Jubilee House in Accra on Monday.
Nana Apenteng
intimated that the Declaration was the end product of deliberations of a ROYAL
Dialogue on the SDG's at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi under the patronage of
the Asantehene, who engaged business leaders and selected eminent personalities
to brainstorm on key imperatives for achieving the 2030 Agenda.
The Declaration is
also to honour Ghanaian statesman and former Secretary General of the United
Nations, Busumuru Kofi Annan for his central role in shaping the SDG's and
other developmental agenda including the Millennium Development Goals and the
United Nations Global Compact with Business.
President Akufo-Addo
expressed his appreciation to the Asantehene for the "excellent
initiative", which would strengthen his resolve to ensure that Ghana
attains the SDG's.
"I am happy about
the outcome of the Kumasi declaration. It strengthens my hand, particularly my
role as Co-chair of the Secretary General's Eminent Group of Advocate that I
can bring to the table, something which is uniquely Ghanaian in terms of the
mixture of the various elements that have gone into it.
"I believe that
if we are able to sustain these kinds of initiatives within our own modest
resources, we can find a strong weapon and mechanism for advancing the goals of
these SDGs," he stated.
The President said
though the SDGs represented a global agenda, it's universal nature ultimately translated itself to
specific individual and national contributions.
"So, Ghana can
use this (Kumasi Declaration) as a back up to its work on the SDGs... it means
that we can get a serious hand on how to move forward in this regard," he
noted.
He praised also the
religious leaders for supporting the SDG cause.
The declaration urges
the Government to enhance mechanism for mobilising domestic resources in support
of the realization of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development as well as
create innovative and blended financing structures that can integrate public
investment with traditional corporate financing.
To tackle gender
inequality, the declaration affirmed support for women entrepreneurship as a
part of broader programme on the empowerment of women and increased investment
in education and training particularly girls.
On education, the
declaration urged government to develop 2030 Agenda for SDG awareness and
engagement learning module for delivery at the SHSs through trained teachers as
well as programmes that unleash the potential of the youth to make direct
contribution to the SDG.
The Asantehene's
delegation presented a commemorative plaque to the President.
GNA
Vote for this Article
Spread the word
About the Author: Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.
Click Here to Comment on this Article