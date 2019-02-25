Home | News | President receives Kumasi SDG's Declaration

President receives Kumasi SDG's Declaration

Dan Soko

Accra, Feb. 25, GNA - A representative of the Asantehene, Otumfuor Osei Tutu II has presented to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo the Kumasi Declaration on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG's).

The Declaration, a gesture of support by the Asantehene to the President's global role as Co-Chair of the Eminent Group of Advocates for the SDGs, seeks among other things to address the need for the government to create the enabling environment for traditional and religious leaders, civil society, the youth and the public and Private sectors to attain the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. 

"His Majesty wants me to emphasize that the Kumasi Declaration represents our modest contribution to ongoing international discuss on how best to facilitate the attainment of the 17 goals (SDG's) within the prescribed time frame of 50 years," said the Otumfuo's representative, Nana Effah Apenteng, the Bomoata Manhene when he made the presentation at a brief ceremony at the Jubilee House in Accra on Monday.

Nana Apenteng intimated that the Declaration was the end product of deliberations of a ROYAL Dialogue on the SDG's at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi under the patronage of the Asantehene, who engaged business leaders and selected eminent personalities to brainstorm on key imperatives for achieving the 2030 Agenda.

The Declaration is also to honour Ghanaian statesman and former Secretary General of the United Nations, Busumuru Kofi Annan for his central role in shaping the SDG's and other developmental agenda including the Millennium Development Goals and the United Nations Global Compact with Business.

President Akufo-Addo expressed his appreciation to the Asantehene for the "excellent initiative", which would strengthen his resolve to ensure that Ghana attains the SDG's.

"I am happy about the outcome of the Kumasi declaration. It strengthens my hand, particularly my role as Co-chair of the Secretary General's Eminent Group of Advocate that I can bring to the table, something which is uniquely Ghanaian in terms of the mixture of the various elements that have gone into it.

"I believe that if we are able to sustain these kinds of initiatives within our own modest resources, we can find a strong weapon and mechanism for advancing the goals of these SDGs," he stated.

The President said though the SDGs represented a global agenda, it's universal   nature ultimately translated itself to specific individual and national contributions.

"So, Ghana can use this (Kumasi Declaration) as a back up to its work on the SDGs... it means that we can get a serious hand on how to move forward in this regard," he noted.

He praised also the religious leaders for supporting the SDG cause.

The declaration urges the Government to enhance mechanism for mobilising domestic resources in support of the realization of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development as well as create innovative and blended financing structures that can integrate public investment with traditional corporate financing.

To tackle gender inequality, the declaration affirmed support for women entrepreneurship as a part of broader programme on the empowerment of women and increased investment in education and training particularly girls.

On education, the declaration urged government to develop 2030 Agenda for SDG awareness and engagement learning module for delivery at the SHSs through trained teachers as well as programmes that unleash the potential of the youth to make direct contribution to the SDG.

The Asantehene's delegation presented a commemorative plaque to the President.

GNA

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Best Of The Web



Rawlings Directs Traffic

February 25, 2019

Ayawaso Probe: Sam George Denied Video Opportunity

February 25, 2019

London Stock Exchange, Ghana Agree To Develop Capital Markets

February 25, 2019

KIC Hosts Agritech Exchange In Accra

February 25, 2019

Producer Price Inflation Records 3.4%

February 25, 2019

UMB Engages Exporters, Importers

February 25, 2019

R Kelly In Custody Over Sex Abuse Charges

February 25, 2019

More Car Assembly Plants Coming

February 25, 2019

MOST POPULAR

CPP Statement On The 53rd Commemoration Of The Dark Days In Ghana - February 24, 1966.

February 24, 2019

Ghana winger Edwin Gyasi sent off in Sofia derby against Levski Sofia

February 24, 2019

Crystal Palace defender James Tomkins looked down goalkeeper's shorts

February 24, 2019

Mosquito 'bites' Osafo Maafo over his comments on vigilantism

February 24, 2019

EOCO boss K.K Amoah sacked

February 24, 2019

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

August 13, 2018
R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

August 02, 2018
Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

August 02, 2018
Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

August 01, 2018
‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

July 31, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!