Government to establish Ghana National Accreditation Service

By
Kodjo Adams, GNA
Accra, Feb 25, GNA -
Mr Carlos Ahenkorah, the Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry said the
Ministry is in the process of completing modalities for the establishment of
the Ghana National Accreditation Service, an accreditation body for conformity
assessment activities.
He said the
establishment of the body would complete the set of national quality
infrastructure institutions in the country, adding that government was committed
to approving the National Quality Policy this year.
The Deputy Minister
said this on Monday at a two-day training workshop of Resource Persons of the
ECOWAS Regional Accreditation System on ISO/IEC 17021-1:2015 in Accra,
sponsored by the European Union (EU) and implemented by the United Nations
Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO).
The ISO/IEC
17021-1:2015 contains principles and requirements for the competence,
consistency and impartiality of bodies providing audit and certification of all
types of management systems.
He said the training
was timely because it shows the commitment of ECOWAS member states to
progressively develop a high sense of quality and protect their markets from
sub-standard products.
He said the quest to
establish all the units of a quality infrastructure was core to building
consumer confidence, competiveness of industry and most importantly investor
confidence, adding that these were development imperatives that should not be
underestimated, especially with the implementation of the West African Common
Industrial Policy.
“Consumers are
becoming more and more sophisticated in their choices of what to buy. They are
demanding high quality, environmentally sustainable and safe products. The
assurance of these characteristics in a product is what is provided by
conformity assessment bodies through inspection, testing, calibration,
certification, validation and verification activities”, he added.
Mr Ahenkorah said the
development of accreditation bodies in the sub-region was not only an issue of
consumer protection and competitiveness but an issue of macro-economic
importance.
He stated that it was
estimated that Ghana spends close to one million dollars annually to obtain
accreditation services from outside the country, describing the situation as
one form of capital flight from developing countries.
The Deputy Minister
said the phenomenon also means that even for organizations that can afford
foreign accreditation services, the situation would increase their cost of
service provision, which would be passed on to consumers, and continually
increase the cost of goods and services.
According to the
Deputy Minister, compliance with quality standards would only be possible if
the private sector was capable to produce according to internationally
recognized product and quality standards.
He stated that the
development of a more positive economic environment would only lead to a growth
of intraregional trade, if enterprises were able to produce tradable goods and
services.
He commended the EU,
UNIDO and ECOWAS for their continuous support in helping to build strong and
functional quality infrastructure institutions to improve the competitiveness
of products from the sub-region and the quality of life of our citizens.
Mr Fakhruddin Azizi,
the UNIDO Representative to Ghana said UNIDO’s involvement in West Africa’s
quest for quality stems from the Common Industrial Policy adopted by the West
Africa Monitory Union at the end of 1999, stressing that the policy focused on
improving competitiveness harmonizing standards and improving intraregional
trade.
He said the policy
recommended development of quality infrastructure in West Africa so that
exporters could comply with the World Trade Organization agreement on technical
barriers to trade and sanitary and phytosanitary measures.
Mr Azizi said
national, regional and global markets need products and services that were safe
and conform to certain standards, or else it would be difficult to access
national and international markets.
GNA
