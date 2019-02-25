EOCO “monster” tag is rapidly fading out - EOCO Boss

By
Godwill Arthur-Mensah, GNA
Accra, Feb.25, GNA - Mr
Kwasi Korankye Amoah, the Executive Director of the Economic and Organised
Crime Office (EOCO), says the “monster” tag associated with EOCO is rapidly
fading out.
The move was
necessitated by the implementation of a Charter that allowed members of the
public to freely interact with the Office.
He said in the past,
people saw EOCO as a mysterious institution and “no-go-area”, therefore
whenever it invited someone to answer questions regarded a complaint received
for investigation they were often accompanied by their lawyers.
In view of that, he
said, the Attorney-General’s Office introduced a Charter that enabled the
public to lodge a complaint with the Office and later enquired about the stage
of investigation, which EOCO was obliged to inform the complainant how far it
had gone with investigations.
The EOCO Boss made the
revelation during the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between
the Public Interest and Accountability Committee (PIAC) and EOCO, in Accra, on
Monday.
“That “monster” system
is fading out rapidly. In the Charter, you lodge your complaint with us and you
later come and ask the state of the complaint that was reported, and we have every
right to tell you where we have reached and where we’re going,” Mr Amoah said.
The EOCO Boss said the
law establishing the Office mandated it to investigate financial matters
affecting the State, including tax evasions, money laundering and serious offences
that affected the nation.
He used the occasion
to deny media report that he had been sacked, saying that, he signed a contract
with government after the mandatory retirement age of 60 and the contract would
soon expire.
The signing of the MoU
would enable the two institutions to collaborate towards safeguarding the
revenues from petroleum and prevent criminal abuses. It would aid in combating
economic and organised crimes relating to the management and use of the
country’s petroleum revenues.
It would also ensure
efficient, transparent and accountable management of the country’s petroleum
revenues to support national infrastructural development and welfare of the
people, Mr Amoah pointed out.
Mr Amoah said EOCO had
collaborated with other international agencies like the Economic and Financial
Crime Commission (EFCC) of Nigeria and some local State agencies to unravel
financial malfeasance.
He gave the assurance
that it would work together with PIAC and sometimes invite them to join the
investigations so that it would have idea of the outcome of the investigation.
They agreed to
investigate the utilisation of the petroleum revenue from 2011 when the nation
began receiving funds from petroleum exploration.
Consequently, all
monies accrued to the State would be accounted for, while persons or
institutions found culpable would be dealt with in accordance with law.
Dr Steve Manteaw, the
Chairman of PIAC, outlined the terms of reference of the Agreement as follows:
PIAC would invite EOCO
to the launch of its semi-annual and annual reports, submit copies of the
Report to EOCO, highlighting relevant sections that require consideration and
further investigate and furnish EOCO with accompanying documents that related
to the highlighted sections.
Additionally, PIAC
would avail itself to EOCO during investigations, where and when necessary,
while EOCO is supposed to update PIAC at regular intervals on the progress made
on its investigations.
Consequently, upon the
conclusion of its investigations, EOCO is supposed to submit a formal report to
PIAC, highlighting its investigative findings and intended actions.
However, the MoU would
not restrict PIAC from participating in similar activities or arrangements with
other entities or government agencies.
The agreement would
last for five years from the date of signature, unless revised or terminated by
written agreement of the Parties and they might review the provisions of the
MoU annually for successful implementation.
GNA
