Home | News | NDC Should Never Be Compared To NPP In Anyway--Gomoa West MCE

NDC Should Never Be Compared To NPP In Anyway--Gomoa West MCE

Dan Soko

District Chief Executive for Gomoa West, Hon. Bismark Baise Nkum, has said President Akufo Addo led NPP government has done better in 2 years as compared to the NDC's 8 years.

"The NDC cannot compare itself to the NPP in terms of development projects and good governance in Gomoa West District. Within 2 years, H. E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo led NPP government has done far better than NDC in 8 years. For instance, NDC in 8 years managed only 23 schools under the School Feeding Program. The NPP under 2 years has increased it from 23 to 49 beneficiary schools. Can they compare themselves to us?" the DCE quizzed.

Hon. Baise Nkum stated these when Central Regional Executives of the NPP inaugurated Nasara, Youth and Women's Wings of the party at Apam on Saturday.

He said as it stands today, pipelines are under construction from Gomoa Manso to cover Gomoa Ngyiresi, Gomoa Brofo, Asempanyi, Gomoa Adaa and other communities in Far West for them to enjoy potable drinking water. This is unprecedented

CHIPS Zone Compound has been provided for Gomoa Enyeme community for quick healthcare delivery.

Also, the Gomoa Damang community can now boast of Teacher's Quarters to enhance effective teaching and learning and to tackle teacher absenteeism.

A Member Council of Elders included Mr. Fred Oscar Abban, a former Presiding Member for Gomoa West District Assembly as well as Publicity Officers were also inaugurated.

The Gomoa West DCE further stated the Free SHS policy paved way for students from deprived schools in the hinterland the opportunity to access secondary education in what used to be called 'First Class' Schools in the country.

"Parents in Gomoa West are most grateful to H. E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo and his government for the financial relief it has offered them.

They hinder to had to borrow huge sums of money to send their wards to SHS thanks to President Akufo Addo.

About 500 unemployed youth are to be employed under the One District One Factory in Gomoa West. NPP government care for the well-being of the people in this part of the country.

NABCO, Youth In Sports and Afforestation are some of the interventions to cushion the citizenry financially"

Hon. Baise Nkum hinted that roads in the district including Ankamu-Dawurampong-Afransi have been pencilled for reconstruction to enhance smooth transportation of goods and services.

The Central Regional 1st Vice Chairman of the NPP, Mr. Ekow Ewusi charged the various wings to work tirelessly to maintain the parliamentary seat in the constituency and widen its margin for NPP come 2020 general elections.

Later in an interview with newsmen the Deputy Central Regional Secretary of the NPP, Madam Sarah Afful encouraged the youth to take advantage of the government's policies and interventions to be self-sufficient.

She noted that the government was systematically putting in place measures to reduce youth unemployment drastically in the country.

Present were Madam Charlotte Adjoa Antwi, Central Regional Women's Organizer, Mr. Takyi Mensah, Regional Secretary and Mr. Robert Amissah, Regional Communication Officer.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Best Of The Web



Rawlings Directs Traffic

February 25, 2019

Ayawaso Probe: Sam George Denied Video Opportunity

February 25, 2019

London Stock Exchange, Ghana Agree To Develop Capital Markets

February 25, 2019

KIC Hosts Agritech Exchange In Accra

February 25, 2019

Producer Price Inflation Records 3.4%

February 25, 2019

UMB Engages Exporters, Importers

February 25, 2019

R Kelly In Custody Over Sex Abuse Charges

February 25, 2019

More Car Assembly Plants Coming

February 25, 2019

MOST POPULAR

CPP Statement On The 53rd Commemoration Of The Dark Days In Ghana - February 24, 1966.

February 24, 2019

Ghana winger Edwin Gyasi sent off in Sofia derby against Levski Sofia

February 24, 2019

Crystal Palace defender James Tomkins looked down goalkeeper's shorts

February 24, 2019

Mosquito 'bites' Osafo Maafo over his comments on vigilantism

February 24, 2019

EOCO boss K.K Amoah sacked

February 24, 2019

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

August 13, 2018
R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

August 02, 2018
Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

August 02, 2018
Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

August 01, 2018
‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

July 31, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!