KIA to commence expansion works

Dan Soko

Business News of Tuesday, 26 February 2019

Source: goldstreetbusiness.com

Ghana Civil Aviation Authority Office Complex 696x460Ghana Civil Aviation Authority office complex

The Kotoka International Airport (KIA) in Ghana is set commence expansion works on the North Apron and the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) headquarters.

The Minister of Aviation, Mr. Kofi Adda, confirmed that the project was in line with government’s plan to make Ghana an aviation hub within West Africa, and a destination of choice for travelers.

The minister further added that the expansion works on the two Aviation Projects would begin as soon as the groundbreaking ceremony is performed by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

KIA infrastructure projects

Expansion works of the airport will include undergo construction of terminal 3 that now has the capacity to process 1,250 passengers at peak times, and upgrading of infrastructure projects so as to reduce the traffic flow with key roads at the KIA dualized.

An overpass will also be constructed that will help ease the traffic. Mr. Adda added that there are plans to introduce a light train that would transport passengers from the terminals at an advanced stage.

According to Mr. Adda, construction of a modern GCAA headquarters which is the country’s aviation regulator would enable the body to execute its mandate effectively. Construction of the headquarters is part of the government’s key strategic program of changing the aviation industry.

Ongoing aviation project

Meanwhile, other projects that are still on progress include construction of phase two of the Kumasi Airport. The expansion encompasses the extension of the current length of the runway from 1,981m to 2,300m. An additional two new apron parking stands of 17,500 m2 are also under construction.

Phase two of Tamale airport is also undergoing a redevelopment which will comprise of a terminal which will cater for passenger travel processes and services, as well as hosting a cargo village. As of 2017, KIA handled an approximately 2.29 million passengers and 39,217 aircraft movements.

