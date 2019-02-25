Ghanaian forward Jonah Osabutey scores for Werder Bremen in draw against SV Drochtersen

Sports News of Tuesday, 26 February 2019

Source: GHANAsoccernet.com

Ghanaian youngster Jonah Osabutey

Ghanaian youngster Jonah Osabutey was on target for Werder Bremen Under-23 in their 1-1 stalemate with SV Drochtersen over the weekend.

The 20-year-old opened the scoring on 36 minutes but that was enough after Oliver Ioannou canceled out with five minutes left on the clock.

The Ghanaian played full throttle for the side's developmental squad as the share the spoils against their neighbors in the first regional league game of the year.

The former Tema Youth forward joined the side in the summer last year.