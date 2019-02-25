Former BoG Boss Asiama likely to be Mahama’s runningmate – ASEPA

General News of Tuesday, 26 February 2019

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Dr. Johnson Asiama, former Second Deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana

The former Second Deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr. Johnson Asiama, has tipped to be the likely running mate of flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress, John Mahama.

A report by the Alliance for Social Equity and Public Accountability (ASEPA) stated that the former BoG boss was in pole position to be picked ahead of former Finance Minister, Dr. Kwesi Botchwey, failed flagbearer hopeful, Joshua Alabi and former Education Minister, Jane Naana Opoku Agyeman.

Mr. Mahama was over the weekend elected the flagbearer for the largest opposition party, with over 95 percent of total votes cast. This victory was correctly predicted by ASEPA in a separate report released ahead of the elections.

According to ASEPA, some of the factors considered included, Education, Ethnicity, personality, and connection to the grassroots.