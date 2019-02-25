Over 400k teachers to be sacked

General News of Tuesday, 26 February 2019

The Ghana National Council of Private Schools (GHNACOPS) has warned that over 400,000 untrained teachers are set to be laid off come September 2019, if government insists on the teacher licensing.

Government last year through the Ghana Education Service (GES) introduced compulsory teacher Licencing Exams.

The move, according to the GES, was part of the sector’s professional development and it applied to both trainee teachers graduating from public and private teacher training colleges.

The Private schools in a release said teachers’ licensure “would lay off over 400,000 untrained teachers in private schools in Ghana, coming September.”