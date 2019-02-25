Home | News | Fidelity Bank MD Urges African States To Implement A Strategy On Technology

Fidelity Bank MD Urges African States To Implement A Strategy On Technology

Dan Soko
Fidelity Bank MD Urges African States To Implement A Strategy On Technology

The Managing Director (MD) of Fidelity Bank, Mr. Julian Opuni, says Africa must evelop and implement a strategy on technology, which will positively impact development.

“Africa must implement a continental strategy with regards to technology which will help drive collaboration, transfer of technology and ideas to impact on the continent as a whole”.

According to him, in Africa, technology is confronted with several challenges, not only in terms of long-term development and prosperity, but also the strategic orientation of Africans.

“Connectivity, literacy, and cost of mobile phones are some of the challenges with technology in Africa,” he added.

Speaking as a keynote speaker at the launch of the 4th Ghana CEOs Summit in Accra, Mr. Opuni said, Fidelity Bank has embraced technology in its daily business transactions like the Fidelity Mobile App, Fidelity QR Code Service, known as the F-Pay, etc. which are yielding very good results for the bank.

He continued that businesses must use technology to understand what the customer wants in order to deliver value-added products and services.

In his submission, the CEO of Ghana Investment Promotion Council, Mr. Yoofi Grant, indicated that mobile money transactions reaching about 50 Billion Cedis last year is an indication that Ghanaians were embracing technology for which reason efforts are being made by government to formalize the economy.

Founder of the CEOs Summit, Ernest De-Graft Egyir, indicated that the choice of technology as the theme for this year's summit is due to the rapid changes in technology and the prospect it has created for economic growth.

He said about 400 top CEOs whose companies' turnover is more than GHC20million will be attending this year's event.

The CEOs Summit is an annual gathering of CEOs to discuss diverse issues.

This year's edition is dubbed, “The Futuristic Economy: technology-driven future business and governance for economic transformation.”

It is slated for May 20 and 21, 2019, in Accra, with about 500 CEOs expected to attend.

–citinewsroom

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

