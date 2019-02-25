Home | News | Kwaebibirem Rural Bank Wins 2018 Emerging Rural Bank of the Year

Kwaebibirem Rural Bank Wins 2018 Emerging Rural Bank of the Year

Dan Soko

Kwaebibirem Rural Bank with headquarters at Asuom in the Eastern Region has been adjudged the Emerging Rural Bank of the Year at the 2018 Heroes of Distinction Award.

The annual Heroes of Distinction Award was organised by West Africa International Press Limited at the Chartered Institute of Bankers, East Legon, Accra on Friday, 22nd February 2019.

Receiving the award on behalf of the Board, Management, Staff and Shareholders of the Bank, the General Manager of the Kwaebibirem Rural Bank, Mr Michael Agyeibi Agyekum said, “indeed, Kwaebibirem Rural Bank is an Emerging Rural Bank in our times considering the fact that after 30 years, the Bank is speeding up to become the Preferred Bank of choice. The Award is in recognition of hard work, honesty and integrity of the Board, Management and staff”.

He dedicated the award to all their cherished stakeholders and assured them that they would continue to work harder to reward their investment.

“This is dedicated to all stakeholders, especially, those who called for a change in 2012 that brought the new Board and Management”, the General Manager added.

Commenting on the award, the Board Chairman of Kwaebibirem Rural Bank, Carlos Kingsley Ahenkorah, MP for Tema West and a Deputy Minister for Trade and Industry, expressed delight for the award and called on the people of Asuom, Kade, Pramkese, Kwae, Asamankese, Oda, Abaam, Abodom and its environs, as well as the general public, to invest in the Bank to bring development to the area.

He revealed many projects the Bank is undertaking as its corporate social responsibilities in the area.

These include, a recent donation of Pick up vehicle to Asuom Health Centre; supporting the construction of a new school block for Asuom Presby School; construction of a new office at Boadua; monthly donation of ten gallons fuel each to Asuom, Kade, Boadua Police and Fire Service at Kade and many similar supports to other towns in the Kwaebibirem Municipality.

—Myjoyonline

