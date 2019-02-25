Neogenics Education Backs Curricula For KG To Primary 6

Neogenics Education Group, an independent educational consultancy and service provider, has commended Government for the new Ghana Education Service Curricula for kindergarten to Primary Six pupils.

The new curriculum according to the educational consultancy firm, would offer children the opportunities to become digital literates, possess an enquiring mind and think outside the box.

A statement signed by Mr Grant Bulmuo, the Lead Consultant said the move was a good one and needed the support of all teachers, unions, parents and educational stakeholders in the country to give it the enabling environment for it to thrive.

The statement said education in the country had had several reforms over the years but usually lacked the political will or the core layers that could ensure that the young Ghanaian leaves school innovative, creative, confident and prepared enough to contribute solutions to the enormous national challenges.

It said the phenomena over the past decades has left the country with a mix of educated, uneducated, under-education and miseducated school leavers, lacking relevant 21st-century skills.

“Therefore, we as an educational consultancy with the vision of bridging the education gap in Ghana believe this reform is the way forward to make Ghana a global player in the educational space,” it added.

President Akufo-Addo, during the 2019 State of the Nation Address said: “This curricular is drawn upon the best practices all over the world and will focus on making Ghanaian children confident, innovative, creative thinking, digitally literate and well-rounded patriotic citizens.

“Mathematics, Science, Reading, Writing and Creativity are therefore the heart of this new curriculum”.

Neogenics Education Group is an independent educational consultancy and service providers delivering excellent training and educational consultancy services with a vision to equip educational institutions.

It also seeks to equip individuals with appropriate tools, skills, training, resources and advisory services, which would enable them to deliver their goals effectively and maximise their potential.

