Home | News | Budget-Friendly African Tourist Destinations [Images]

Budget-Friendly African Tourist Destinations [Images]

Dan Soko

Travelling around Africa is an experience in itself, however, from wildlife trekking to luxury safaris and expensive flights, the costs can quickly add up making it impossible to stay within an affordable budget. Fortunately, some of Africa’s most popular destinations that are budget-friendly and you do not need to break the bank to visit.

So, if you’re looking for an affordable escape and don’t want to venture too far, Jumia Travel, the leading online travel agency shares affordable African countries to visit on a budget!

Zanzibar, Tanzania

If you’re a beach lover and you are searching for an affordable African island getaway, then we recommend Zanzibar.

You can spend your time exploring this island’s history, rich culture, and some of the best beaches in the world.

This said, your visit to the country is incomplete if you do not check out Zanzibar Stone Town and Prison Island.

The island of Zanzibar, Tanzania. Picture: Supplied

Cairo, Egypt

Budget travel and Egypt might not be the first thing that comes to mind when you think of this northern African country.

But it’s a cheap African country to visit if you’re on a budget. You will have more money to spend on visiting the pyramids or even travelling further and scuba diving in the red sea.

The city of Cairo, Egypt. Picture: HuseyIntuncer

Nairobi, Kenya

Featuring national parks, museums, tourist sites and safaris, a trip to Nairobi, Kenya won’t disappoint for those looking for cheap African countries to visit.

The best part is that Nairobi is within close driving distance to the popular Giraffe Centre which is more than enough reason to be there.

The city of Nairobi, Kenya. Picture: Christian Martinez

Addis Ababa, Ethiopia

Ethiopia is the gateway to ancient place mixed in with its growing metropolis Addis Ababa. The capital is Africa’s fourth largest city and it features some of the country’s best museums and traditional food.

The city of Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. Picture: Supplied

Lagos, Nigeria

Lagos is Nigeria’s commercial capital and one of Nigeria’s most affordable and famous destinations. The city offers so much if you are a leisure or business traveller.

Among other things, the nightlife is groovy and fantastic as there are so many places to indulge and relax at the same. It is ultimately affordable to visit.

The city of Lagos, Nigeria. Picture: Supplied

Kigali, Rwanda

Rwanda’s tragic past, rich culture and incredible wildlife make it one of the most exciting places to escape to in Africa.

Kigali is the pulse of the country’s cultural attractions. With its genocide memorials and thriving art scene, it’s a must-visit for history and culture lovers.

It is also one of the cheapest African cities to visit.

The city of Kigali, Rwanda. Picture: Supplied

—www.iol.co.za

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Best Of The Web



Rawlings Directs Traffic

February 25, 2019

Ayawaso Probe: Sam George Denied Video Opportunity

February 25, 2019

London Stock Exchange, Ghana Agree To Develop Capital Markets

February 25, 2019

KIC Hosts Agritech Exchange In Accra

February 25, 2019

Producer Price Inflation Records 3.4%

February 25, 2019

UMB Engages Exporters, Importers

February 25, 2019

R Kelly In Custody Over Sex Abuse Charges

February 25, 2019

More Car Assembly Plants Coming

February 25, 2019

MOST POPULAR

DSP Azugu’s account of me distasteful, sickening – Sam George

February 25, 2019

Mosquito 'bites' Osafo Maafo over his comments on vigilantism

February 24, 2019

“Year of Return” to attract about 500,000 tourists

February 25, 2019

COCOBOD commission 6-Units classroom block at Assin-Senchiem

February 25, 2019

USAID RING supports two Assemblies with vehicles

February 25, 2019

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

August 13, 2018
R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

August 02, 2018
Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

August 02, 2018
Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

August 01, 2018
‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

July 31, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!