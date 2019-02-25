Budget-Friendly African Tourist Destinations [Images]

Travelling around Africa is an experience in itself, however, from wildlife trekking to luxury safaris and expensive flights, the costs can quickly add up making it impossible to stay within an affordable budget. Fortunately, some of Africa’s most popular destinations that are budget-friendly and you do not need to break the bank to visit.

So, if you’re looking for an affordable escape and don’t want to venture too far, Jumia Travel, the leading online travel agency shares affordable African countries to visit on a budget!

Zanzibar, Tanzania

If you’re a beach lover and you are searching for an affordable African island getaway, then we recommend Zanzibar.

You can spend your time exploring this island’s history, rich culture, and some of the best beaches in the world.

This said, your visit to the country is incomplete if you do not check out Zanzibar Stone Town and Prison Island.

The island of Zanzibar, Tanzania. Picture: Supplied

Cairo, Egypt

Budget travel and Egypt might not be the first thing that comes to mind when you think of this northern African country.

But it’s a cheap African country to visit if you’re on a budget. You will have more money to spend on visiting the pyramids or even travelling further and scuba diving in the red sea.

The city of Cairo, Egypt. Picture: HuseyIntuncer

Nairobi, Kenya

Featuring national parks, museums, tourist sites and safaris, a trip to Nairobi, Kenya won’t disappoint for those looking for cheap African countries to visit.

The best part is that Nairobi is within close driving distance to the popular Giraffe Centre which is more than enough reason to be there.

The city of Nairobi, Kenya. Picture: Christian Martinez

Addis Ababa, Ethiopia

Ethiopia is the gateway to ancient place mixed in with its growing metropolis Addis Ababa. The capital is Africa’s fourth largest city and it features some of the country’s best museums and traditional food.

The city of Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. Picture: Supplied

Lagos, Nigeria

Lagos is Nigeria’s commercial capital and one of Nigeria’s most affordable and famous destinations. The city offers so much if you are a leisure or business traveller.

Among other things, the nightlife is groovy and fantastic as there are so many places to indulge and relax at the same. It is ultimately affordable to visit.

The city of Lagos, Nigeria. Picture: Supplied

Kigali, Rwanda

Rwanda’s tragic past, rich culture and incredible wildlife make it one of the most exciting places to escape to in Africa.

Kigali is the pulse of the country’s cultural attractions. With its genocide memorials and thriving art scene, it’s a must-visit for history and culture lovers.

It is also one of the cheapest African cities to visit.

The city of Kigali, Rwanda. Picture: Supplied

—www.iol.co.za