WANEP Warn Politicians Not To Play Ostrich With Militia Groups

Dan Soko

The West Africa Network for Peace-building (WANEP) has cautioned that the existence and destabilising influence of militia groups is being under-estimated.

The National Coordinator of WANEP, Albert Yelyang in an interview with Joy News expressed surprise that some politicians are ‘playing the ostrich’ over the existence of these groups.

His comments follow opposition MP Sam George’s nationally televised denial of the existence of a pro-opposition militia group, ‘Azorka Boys’.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) MP for Ningo-Prampram preferred to call the group, a community-based organisation doing profitable work despite the group’s well-known history of political violence.

225201983625 0g730m4yxs 6336978186077 5852619414010

Photo : Chief Sofo Azorka is leader of Azorka Boys is the national vice-chairman of the NDC

He was speaking at the Emile Short commission of inquiry investigating violence during by-election at the Greater Accra regional constituency of the Ayawaso-West Wuogon held January 31, 2019.

Fifteen persons were injured, some from gunshots while nine suspects were arrested but have not been charged.

Sam George was also assaulted by so-called National Security operatives although he believes some of them are with the pro-NPP militia, Invincible Forces.

[embedded content]

The Commission has also heard views on the operations of so-called party militia affiliated to Ghana’s two main political parties, the NDC and the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

There are Delta Force, Invincible Forces affiliated to the governing NPP while the NDC which has Azorka Boys, has in more recent times backed the creation of ‘The Hawks’, The Dragons’.

225201983625 0f72ylkxws 9844448771431 1733228354249

Photo: Pro-NPP militia Delta Force

The WANEP Coordinator told Joy News Monday that as long as a group’s activity cannot be protected by law, it is illegal.

He said these groups are armed and are clearly a militia, a characterisation popularised by the Commission which refused to call them by their more popular name vigilante groups.

Albert Yelyang said vigilantes prevent crime which is the opposite of what these groups do.

[embedded content]

Usually seen during elections, their activities have become pronounced under the Akufo-Addo government with some preventing government appointees from going to their offices, closing down party offices and helping their arrested colleagues to escape police custody.

Mr. Yelyang wants leaders of these groups to be identified and dealt with “otherwise we will not go anywhere”.

He also expressed the hope the Commission may be able to define the group to entrench understanding on the menace they pose.

—myjoyonline

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

