Home | News | Tech Entreprenuers Want Policy To Address Industry Issues

Tech Entreprenuers Want Policy To Address Industry Issues

Dan Soko
Tech Entreprenuers Want Policy To Address Industry Issues

Technology entrepreneurs and key stakeholders in Ghana’s technology space are calling on government to put in place a policy framework that will hasten the drive for development of the country’s digitization drive.

Speaking at Ghana Mobile App Development and Commercialization Stakeholder meeting at the Accra digital centre, the Chief Information Officer for Vodafone Ghana, Benard Acquah explained that the policy will facilitate the needed governmental support to ensure the sector thrives.

The call comes on the back of several digitization projects embarked on by government such as the paperless port system and the Ghana Standard Authorities building code project as well as several others.

Mr. Acquah said“Policy is very important to give a guideline to the industry and show government support for locally developed technology.” adding that the policy must also include tax incentives for the various tech businesses in the country.

The Ghana Mobile App Development Commercialization Stakeholder meeting is aimed at creating a platform for industry stakeholders to discuss the progress of the Mobile App development industry.

The meeting saw a cross-section of industry experts and stakeholders, give insight and opinions on the current state of the Mobile App development industry as well as ways to make significant progress.

The subject of interest at the event included; mobile app entrepreneurship, skills development, access to ready market, sector policies as well as the future for the mobile App Market.

The Innovative Associate for Ghana Tech Lab, Abeyie Bonsu also called for capacity building within the tech ecosystem to address the structural challenges of the mobile app development industry.

“The Ghana Tech Lab is set up as a strategic ecosystem vehicle to accelerate and catalyze the position Of Ghana as Africa's number one Centre for a highly skilled digital workforce and a hub for promising startups for early-stage investment in Africa.”

The Ghana Mobile App Development and Commercialization Stakeholder meeting forms part of the E-transform project of World Bank and Ministry of communications and other partners Kumasi hive and the Accra digital Centre.

–citinewsroom

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Best Of The Web



Rawlings Directs Traffic

February 25, 2019

Ayawaso Probe: Sam George Denied Video Opportunity

February 25, 2019

London Stock Exchange, Ghana Agree To Develop Capital Markets

February 25, 2019

KIC Hosts Agritech Exchange In Accra

February 25, 2019

Producer Price Inflation Records 3.4%

February 25, 2019

UMB Engages Exporters, Importers

February 25, 2019

R Kelly In Custody Over Sex Abuse Charges

February 25, 2019

More Car Assembly Plants Coming

February 25, 2019

MOST POPULAR

DSP Azugu’s account of me distasteful, sickening – Sam George

February 25, 2019

Mosquito 'bites' Osafo Maafo over his comments on vigilantism

February 24, 2019

“Year of Return” to attract about 500,000 tourists

February 25, 2019

COCOBOD commission 6-Units classroom block at Assin-Senchiem

February 25, 2019

USAID RING supports two Assemblies with vehicles

February 25, 2019

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

August 13, 2018
R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

August 02, 2018
Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

August 02, 2018
Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

August 01, 2018
‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

July 31, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!