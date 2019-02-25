ILAPI Petitions CHRAJ Over $178m KelniGVG Contract

Communications Minister, Ursula Owusu Ekuful

Institute for Liberty & Policy Innovation (ILAPI) has petitioned the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) over the $178 Million Kelni GVG Contract.

According to the institute, the Common Monitoring Platform (CMP) procurement processes were rigged to enable collusive bidding, thereby pre-determining the outcome in favour of the KelniGVG bid.

Addressing this year’s public lecture of the Centre for Better Society, Advocacy and Research at Winneba, President of the Institute, hinted that the conduct by the Ministry amounts to abuse of office, malfeasance, maladministration, conflict of interest and acts preparatory to the facilitation of corruption hence their petition.

“We need value for money and we need to clear all doubts about the contract. We feel strongly that something untoward has happened with respect to the contract and CHRAJ needs to look into it to bring finality on the matter,” Peter Bismark explained .

The Commissioner of CHRAJ, he explained, has acknowledged receipt of the petition and has assured them that urgent attention will be given to the petition.

Addressing the same forum, an international development expert, Marrick Gane, expressed worry about how the youth in the country, underestimate the power and influence they wield in society.

According to him, the youth have allowed partisan politics to cloud their sense of judgment and creativity hence the underdevelopment the country finds itself.

“I doubt the youth understand the power they hold within society. There is about 40% of our population that lies in the age of 15 -49. They need to be aware of that. I don’t think they know what they have,” he explained.

He expressed worry about how students, especially, those in the tertiary institutions allow themselves to be manipulated by politicians.

“The hold phenomenal power but, it appears to me, they do not have any idea what they can do with such power. It is worrying because the students that are on campus are hugely influenced by politicians to their detriment,” he noted.

Mr. Gane wants the youth to value the quality of their thinking; be able to apply them as problem solvers and influencers in society and maintain some independence in their thoughts. That’s the only way, he says, the country can make progress.

—Myjoyonline