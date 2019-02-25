Afenyo-Markin supports constituents with taxi-cabs and chest freezers

General News of Tuesday, 26 February 2019

Source: ghananewsagency.org

Mr Alexzander Ato Kwamena Afenyo-Markin, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Effutu, has presented 30 taxi-cabs to drivers and 100 chest freezers to bar owners and iced-water sellers in his Constituency on a work-and-pay basis.

At a ceremony in Winneba to present the items, financed by NBA Commercial Service GHA LTD, Mr Afenyo-Markin said it formed part of his social responsibilities to his constituents to improve their living conditions.

He said the items were not gifts and asked the beneficiaries to use them profitably to better their livelihoods and pay promptly to enable others to benefit.

Mr Afenyo-Markin has, since 2014 when he won the seat, provided 287 taxi-cabs, more than 4,000 sewing machines and hairdryers for the youth to better their lot.

“Vocational training is one of the key pillars of my leadership in Effutu,” he said, and that it was his strong conviction that when young ladies and men, who had learnt a trade, were equipped, they could earn a living and would not be vulnerable in society.

The MP said the initiative was in fulfillment of President Nana Akufo-Addo’s promise to create jobs for the youth during his campaign in 2016.

He said helping people to develop their skills and talents through creating their own businesses could effect positive changes in their lives.

Mr Afenyo-Markin was of the hope that the gesture would significantly impact on the lives of the beneficiaries.

He urged them to take good care of the items and judiciously work with them to become independent and self-sufficient in life.