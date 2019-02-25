Dreams FC didn’t deserve to lose to Hearts - Masawudu Abdallah

Sports News of Tuesday, 26 February 2019

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

Dreams FC lost 2-1 Hearts of Oak

Dreams FC defender Masawudu Abdallah believes the 2-1 defeat suffered in the hands of Hearts of Oak is not a true reflection of the game insisting the Phobians were not better than the Still Believe lads.

To him, the Phobians did not create too many chances in the game than his side but were just lucky to have scored two avoidable goals.

“We didn’t deserve to lose the game. We didn’t start the game well because of the formation we used. We are now learning that formation. So we suffered a bit.

“But in the second half when we returned to play 4-4-2, we came in the game, and it forced Hearts of Oak to sit back.

“If you watch the game well, we had a lot of loopholes to attack them. But we were experimenting a new system,” he told FootballMadeInGhana.com

A brace from Joseph Esso gave the Phobians a 2-1 win over the Believers in the S.T. Nettey Memorial Up on Sunday at the Accra Sports Stadium.