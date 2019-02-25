Hearts of Oak 2-1 Dreams FC – S.T. Nettey memorial cup

Sports News of Tuesday, 26 February 2019

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

Some players of Hearts of Oak

Dreams FC suffered a 2-1 defeat to Hearts of Oak as the Phobians lifted the maiden edition of the S.T. Nettey Memorial Cup on Sunday.

A first-half brace from Joseph Esso was all that the Phobians needed to grab the giant trophy despite Patrick Arthur pulling one back from the spot.