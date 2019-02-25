Dauda Mohammed opened his scoring account with Vitesse Arnhem

Sports News of Tuesday, 26 February 2019

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

Dauda Mohammed

Ghanaian striker Dauda Mohammed has opened his scoring account with Dutch side Vitesse Arnhem in their 3-0 away mauling of FC Emmen in the Eredivise.

The Ghanaian who lasted 68nminutes of the game opened the scoring in the 13th minutes of the game with a wonderful finish to register his first goal for his new side.

Martin Ordegaard and Navarone Foor added two quick goals to leave the scoring at 3-0 after regulation time.