Sadat Karim’s double for Halmstad BK over Sirius in Swedish Cup

Sports News of Tuesday, 26 February 2019

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

play videoGhanaian striker Sadat Karim

Ghanaian striker Sadat Karim opened his scoring account with his new side Halmstad BK by steering them to a 2-1 over IK Sirius in the Swedish Cup.

Sadat’s double inspired Halmstads BK to the wonderful 2-1 away win at L?ttens IP (Uppsala) Stadium on Saturday evening.

Jesper Arvidsson drew first blood for the home side on the 13th minute from the spot but Sadat restored parity twelve minutes later with a superb finish.

Sadat grabbed his brace and the winner for his side with another relentless effort on the stroke of half time, to seal the game.