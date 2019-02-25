Home | News | 12 Exciting Talents In Europe With African Heritage

12 Exciting Talents In Europe With African Heritage

Dan Soko

It has already been covered that the likes of Paul Pogba and Dele Alli are of African descent, but there is an even younger generation of players in Europe with ties to the African continent. Here are 12 promising talents, including Kylian Mbappe, who have African heritage!

Arguably the biggest wonderkid in world football right now, Mbappe, could have played for Cameroon at international level if it were not for corruption. The 20-year-old’s father Wilfried Mbappe once admitted that he was hopeful his soon would play for the Indomitable Lions but changed his mind after a disagreement with the Cameroon Football Federation.

Apparently, CFF wanted to charge the Mbappe family to get their son a call up to the team, but they did not have the funds requested, they decided against the young striker representing the African country.

Tanguy Ndombele, who was so impressive for Lyon against FC Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League this week, has ties to DR Congo, while his midfield teammate Houssem Aouar is of Algerian descent.

Arsenal starlet Matteo Guendouzi, who has made a name for himself in his debut season at the Gunners, is believed to have Moroccan citizenship, though he was born in France.

226201991502 osjvn0y442 mba1

Presnel Kimpembe (Congolese descent, born in France) – Paris Saint-Germain

226201991503 k5fri7t2h0 mba2

Christopher Nkunku (Congolese descent, born in France) – Paris Saint-Germain

226201991504 vaqdtgfssn mba3

Thilo Kehrer (Burundian descent, born in Germany) – Paris Saint-Germain

226201991504 g40n1r5edy mba4

Dayot Upamecano (Guinean descent, born in France) – RB Leipzig

226201991505 swnaqecp5k mba5

Matteo Guendouzi (Moroccan descent, born in France) – Arsenal

226201991506 0f72ylkxxs mba6

Dan-Axel Zagadou (Ivorian descent, born in France) – Borussia Dortmund

226201991506 k5fri7t2h0 mba7

Moise Kean (Ivorian descent, born in Italy) – Juventus

226201991507 swnaredq5k mba8

Joe Gomez (Gambian descent, born in England) – Liverpool

226201991507 1i841p5bbv mba9

Houssem Aouar (Algerian descent, born in France) – Lyon

226201991508 i4ep276gfb mba10

Tanguy Ndombele (Congolese descent, born in France) – Lyon

226201991509 sxoaredq5k mba11

Ferland Mendy (Senegalese descent, born in France) – LyonThe midfielder has represented Les Bleus at almost every youth level, and is likely to choose to represent them also at senior level if he is to get the call-up.

Italy international Moise Kean, 18, qualified to play for West African country Ivory Coast and still technically does as the only time he has represented the Azzurri so far was in an international friendly.

England international Joe Gomez also features in the list due his Gambian descent, while so too does Paris Saint-Germain and Germany defender Thilo Kehrer with his ties to Burundi – see all 12 players in the gallery!

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Best Of The Web



Rawlings Directs Traffic

February 25, 2019

Ayawaso Probe: Sam George Denied Video Opportunity

February 25, 2019

London Stock Exchange, Ghana Agree To Develop Capital Markets

February 25, 2019

KIC Hosts Agritech Exchange In Accra

February 25, 2019

Producer Price Inflation Records 3.4%

February 25, 2019

UMB Engages Exporters, Importers

February 25, 2019

R Kelly In Custody Over Sex Abuse Charges

February 25, 2019

More Car Assembly Plants Coming

February 25, 2019

MOST POPULAR

DSP Azugu’s account of me distasteful, sickening – Sam George

February 25, 2019

COCOBOD commission 6-Units classroom block at Assin-Senchiem

February 25, 2019

USAID RING supports two Assemblies with vehicles

February 25, 2019

Esso heaps praise on Grant for his modernize coaching style

February 25, 2019

“Kotoko will qualify” - Sarfo Gyamfi

February 25, 2019

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

August 13, 2018
R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

August 02, 2018
Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

August 02, 2018
Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

August 01, 2018
‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

July 31, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!