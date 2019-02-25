Home | News | The Ghanaians who rejected NDC in 2016 are the same people voting in 2020 — Ambassador Osei

Politics of Tuesday, 26 February 2019

Source: mynewsgh.com

Ambassador Daniel Osei MahamaJohn Mahama and Ambassador Daniel Osei

One of the men who has been declared wanted by foot soldiers of the opposition National Democratic Congress, Ambassador Daniel Osei is not toning down any time soon on his attacks on his former boss John Mahama.

According to Ambassador Daniel Osei, the same Ghanaians who voted in 2016 and rejected then-President John Mahama are the same people who will vote in 2020.

The NDC man who was appointed a Diplomat by John Mahama under the erstwhile NDC government said the NDC campaign in 2020 would have been easier for NDC if any of the other six contenders namely Prof Joshua Alabi, Alban Bagbin, Goosie Tanoh, Ekwow Spio-Garbrah, Sylvester Mensah and Nurudeen Iddrisu had won, instead of John Mahama.

“Ghanaians rejected John Mahama outrightly in 2016 and so it is going to be difficult convincing this same electorate to vote for a candidate they rejected. Nothing much has changed about him, I’m not sure he has learnt his lessons. Nonetheless, I’ll campaign for the NDC because I love the party.”

The Ashanti politician, however, said despite all his reservations that any of the other six contestants would have made the campaign easy if they had won the Flagbearer race, he would nevertheless campaign for the NDC in 2020.

He warned that the “small-mindedness of a few noisy sycophants will suggest we (NDC) have won 2020, but that’s far from reality” he said.

He said Mahama’s 95% win in the flagbearerahip contest is not new as the “experienced the same level of victory in 2015.”

“The same candidate was a sitting president and received the same 95% approval from the delegates with practically no primary opponent. We all saw the results, ” he added.

On the credibility of the electoral process, Ambassador Osei said he was not surprised at the results. He said, “the system was rigged to generate that outcome.”

“2020 will be the most difficult campaign NDC has ever engaged and we must proactively position our mindset to reflect the appreciation of that reality.” He pontificated.

“Ghana is not ready to go back to what we offered in 2016,” he warned.

“We must respect the correlation between effort and results, and ready our minds and spirit to put in the requisite work and effort necessary to achieve our goal of winning 2020.”

