CSKA forward Edwin Gyasi reveals suffering racial abuse from Levski Sofia fans in derby defeat

Sports News of Tuesday, 26 February 2019

EDWEdwin Gyasi

Ghana international Edwin Gyasi said he suffered racial abuse in CSKA Sofia's defeat to rivals Levski Sofia in the Bulgarian League on Sunday.

The winger was sent off late in the first half as events heated up in the country's fiercest rivalry.

Gyasi posted on Social Media, he was racially abused by fans of Levski Sofia.

" There is nothing worse than losing a match because of the ref’s decision-making! To all the CSKA fans : THANK YOU for the love and support ????????we are one family SAMO CSKA," he posted on Instagram.

"... and for the Levski Sofia fans: keep making those monkey sounds! It makes me feel sooooo strong and proud of where I come from," he added.

Meanwhile, Levski Sofia have denied any wrongdoings.

"I was at the match and I haven't heard any monkey noises," a Levski spokesman said. "We're not planning to issue a statement at this stage."

Levski, 26-times Bulgarian champions, have been fined several times in recent years by European soccer's governing body UEFA and the Bulgarian Football Union for racist incidents.

Sunday's Sofia derby was marred by crowd trouble and police detained 44 people for public order offences.

