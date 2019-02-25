Home | News | Gabby catches ‘diarrhoea’ over Mahama’s ‘overwhelming’ 95% victory

Gabby catches ‘diarrhoea’ over Mahama’s ‘overwhelming’ 95% victory

Dan Soko

General News of Tuesday, 26 February 2019

Source: mynewsgh.com

Gabby Asare Otchere Darko NPP USGabby Asare Otchere Darko

Nephew of President Akufo-Addo, Gabby Asare Otchere Darko seems to have caught diarrhoea on social media platform Facebook since the announcement that former president John Mahama had over 95% endorsement in the NDC contest.

John Dramani Mahama, who lost the 2016 national elections to NPP’s Akufo-Addo, won the February 23 primary of the NDC with a wide margin.

He obtained 95.23 percent of the total valid votes cast to beat six other contestants.

Since news of Mr Mahama’s victory broke, Gabby has been making a series of posts about Mahama’s chances.

“Congratulations to John Mahama and the NDC for a successful leadership contest yesterday. The victory is emphatic. The unity appears solid. #TheAlternativeIsStillScary” he wrote.

“For the first time in Ghana’s history, a president who was voted out of office (and in just the last election!) is asking to be voted back (and in the next election). So what will his message be? Ghanaians were wrong or he was wrong but now promises to change?” He added again.

“Q: What will be Mahama’s message in 2020?

A: Vote for change because I promise to change” he posted again.

He had earlier posted “Granted it is not for the country, but, is John Mahama’s 2020 comeback trials for self or party? Please, submit answers before midnight.”

