Are you considering dating a married man? Moesha has the perfect answer for you.

The actress still stood by her infamous CNN interview where she said she was dating a married man. According to her, that’s her truth and she was in love with him.

Conferring to the socialite, falling in love with a married man can happen to anyone. She said sometimes it just happens or you may not know his marital status from the beginning.

She continued saying that once you fall in love, it may be difficult to leave him and then you are tied by love. But currently, she is dating an eligible man now whom she's not sharing with anyone.

Married men are known to be caring, devoting and very romantic. Now how can we blame her for enjoying all these perks?