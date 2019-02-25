Controversy: Fashion twist moments on the 2019 Oscars red carpet

Indeed this Oscars had everyone experimenting with fashion. Some were taken with a pinch of salt. But nevertheless, they were there to break the rules and throw tradition out of the window.
Billy Porter
Billy Porter wore this gender-bending look by Christian Sririano. He decided to not play safe with the tuxedo and full skirt combination.
Pharrell Williams
Camoflaged jacket and shorts made it's debut appearance at the Oscars, all thanks to Pharrell Williams. He finished off the look with calf-length socks and sturdy shoes.
Spike Lee
If you love purple, this would probably be your favourite look. But not so many digs the whole outfit with some liking it to a bus driver. I like the gold sneakers did that to Lee.
