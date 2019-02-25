Home | News | Controversy: Fashion twist moments on the 2019 Oscars red carpet

Controversy: Fashion twist moments on the 2019 Oscars red carpet

Dan Soko

Indeed this Oscars had everyone experimenting with fashion. Some were taken with a pinch of salt. But nevertheless, they were there to break the rules and throw tradition out of the window. 

Billy Porter

Billy Porter wore this gender-bending look by Christian Sririano. He decided to not play safe with the tuxedo and full skirt combination. 

READ ALSO: Bradley Cooper gave Lady Gaga words of encouragement before their emotional Oscars performance: 'Let's drop a little bit of joy'

Pharrell Williams

Pharrell Williams

Camoflaged jacket and shorts made it's debut appearance at the Oscars, all thanks to Pharrell Williams. He finished off the look with calf-length socks and sturdy shoes. 

Spike Lee

If you love purple, this would probably be your favourite look. But not so many digs the whole outfit with some liking it to a bus driver. I like the gold sneakers did that to Lee. 

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Best Of The Web



Rawlings Directs Traffic

February 25, 2019

Ayawaso Probe: Sam George Denied Video Opportunity

February 25, 2019

London Stock Exchange, Ghana Agree To Develop Capital Markets

February 25, 2019

KIC Hosts Agritech Exchange In Accra

February 25, 2019

Producer Price Inflation Records 3.4%

February 25, 2019

UMB Engages Exporters, Importers

February 25, 2019

R Kelly In Custody Over Sex Abuse Charges

February 25, 2019

More Car Assembly Plants Coming

February 25, 2019

MOST POPULAR

DSP Azugu’s account of me distasteful, sickening – Sam George

February 25, 2019

COCOBOD commission 6-Units classroom block at Assin-Senchiem

February 25, 2019

USAID RING supports two Assemblies with vehicles

February 25, 2019

Esso heaps praise on Grant for his modernize coaching style

February 25, 2019

“Kotoko will qualify” - Sarfo Gyamfi

February 25, 2019

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

August 13, 2018
R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

August 02, 2018
Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

August 02, 2018
Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

August 01, 2018
‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

July 31, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!