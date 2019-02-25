NDC has community dev’t groups, not vigilante groups – Sam George

The lawmaker made the statement when he appeared before the Justice Emile Short Commission on Monday.

Political vigilantism has been rampant in the country in recent years, with several cases of vandalism and abuse attributed to these groups.

Most of these vigilante groups are associated the NDC and the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Sam George

However, Sam George said no vigilante group can be associated with the NDC, insisting the party only has community development groups.

“What I know for a fact and can state without equivocation is that the party I belong to –the National Democratic Congress – does not have any vigilante group. The two groups I told you I was familiar with; Azorka boys and Hawks are groups that hold allegiance to individuals. I will not refer to them as vigilante groups but community-based organizations. So, let me state for the record that the NDC has no vigilante group,” the MP told the Emile Short Commission.

“These are groups that have been put up by individuals, but they are not recognized or affiliated to the NDC. The NDC is a body corporate in law that has a constitution with procedures of affiliations for groups that are not part of the NDC.”

This comes after the Inspector General of Police (IGP), David Asante-Apeatu, called on political parties to disband all vigilante groups they are associated with.

The IGP said vigilantism in Ghana is “politically motivated” and urged both the NDC and NPP to denounce their vigilante groups.

Meanwhile, President Akufo-Addo has also tasked the leadership of the two main political parties to meet and find a way to stop political vigilantism in the country.

Making reference to the by-election violence in Chereponi, Talensi, Atiwa, Nana Addo said Ghanaians had experienced too much violence in by-elections.

"If voluntary disbandment by the parties is not feasible, then I will initiate legislation on the matter," the President warned.