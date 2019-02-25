Mahama denies donating $1.5 million to Nigerian’s Atiku Abukakar

According to him, on no occasion has he supported any Nigerian presidential candidate with such a huge amount of money.

“President Mahama has sent no money to any candidate in Nigeria, and Mr. Debrah has not been anywhere near Nigeria,” a statement from the former president’s office said.

Mahama’s response is in relation to an accusation by the Brong Ahafo Regional First Vice Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Baffoe, popularly known as Abronye DC.

In a statement released to the media, Abronye said despite the constant complaints by Mahama that Ghana is facing hardships, he found it prudent to go donate such a huge amount of money to another country.

Abronye DC

He said the “money could be have been used by the former president who is a senior citizen of this country and thinks there is hardship to support governmental initiatives such as building more schools to support the free SHS policy, expanding the 1 district 1 Factory initiative and several other polices.”

“…even if Mr. Mahama did not want to support this government with his money, he could have used it to support the unemployed, hungry and vagabond NDC foot soldiers who have resulted to vigilantism, killing their colleagues at their party offices, causing mayhem and disrupting the peace in this country,” Abronye further stated.

However, Mahama’s office has strongly refuted such claims, insisting there is no truth in the NPP’s Brong Ahafo Regional First Vice Chairman’s accusation.

Meanwhile, Mahama was on Saturday voted the NDC’s presidential aspirant-elect after beating off competition from six other candidates.

The former president polled a whopping 213,487 votes, representing 95.23% of the total votes cast.