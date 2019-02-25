‘It was like an action movie’ – Sam George recounts Ayawaso shooting

The legislator appeared before the Justice Emile Short Commission on Monday to testify on what happened on the said day.

He narrated that he had gone to the constituency to monitor the by-election when the shooting events occurred.

The MP likened the Ayawaso shooting incident to an action movie, adding that he personally had seek cover “against a wall” in order to avoid being hit by stray bullets.

Sam George

“Shots were immediately fired into the air. I immediately took cover against a wall and stood against it. Because, the next 60 seconds appeared to be stuff from an action movie,” Sam George said.

“I saw a number of the armed men pull out their side weapons and fire into the direction of the crowd. I saw Double [a National Security operative] pull out his AK 47 and fire. The gun jammed; I saw him clear his chamber, reload the gun and fired several rounds from his AK47.”

At least seven persons were reported injured following a shooting incident during last month’s Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election.

This was after some macho men, dressed in NSC-branded t-shirts, allegedly attacked voters and fired gunshots at the La-Bawaleshie Presby JHS polling station.

Sam George said he was traumatized by what he witnessed, explaining that he couldn’t help but think that some of the bullets were specifically targeted at him.

“My Lord, recounting this leaves me a little traumatized because this was live fire straight at unarmed Ghanaian citizens and a Member of Parliament.

“In all honesty, my conclusion is that those shots were being fired at me. So I was running in a straight line when I heard it [shot]. Maybe I have watched one movie too many [times], I realized I shouldn’t run in a straight line so I took a detour instead of running straight,” he added.

The Ningo Prampram MP is expected to appear before the Emile Short Commission again today (Tuesday) to continue with his testimony.