Mahama seeks Rawlings' blessing after massive victory in NDC primaries

Mahama took the opportunity to officially introduce himself as the party’s 2020 flagbearer and to seek Rawlings’ blessings.

The two are believed to have discussed matters concerning the growth of the party ahead of the 2020 polls.

Mahama became the NDC’s presidential aspirant-elect after beating off competition from six other candidates in Saturday’s primaries.

Rawlings and Mahama

The ex-president polled a whopping 213,487 votes, representing 95.23% of the total votes cast.

In an earlier statement, Rawlings congratulated Mahama on his victory and urged the leadership of the NDC to work together to restore the party’s positive image.

“My congratulations to former President J. D. Mahama on his election as the presidential candidate of the NDC,” Rawlings wrote on Facebook.

“My congratulations also go to all the other candidates for the dignified manner they conducted themselves throughout the process and for accepting the results in a mature and good-natured manner.”

He added that all party members must “work together to re-embrace the NDC’s core principles in a bid to carve a positive message and image for the party.”