Anyaa-Sowutoum NDC Youth Wing Congratulates Mahama

The youth of Anyaa sowutoum constituency wishes to congratulate H. E. John Mahama for his resounding victory in the just ended presidential primaries of our ever strong party - NDC.

We wish to re-emphasize our readiness and total commitment to our victory 2020 by assuring the party and Ex-President Mahama that, we are always ready to move to the trenches in rain or shine.

We will like to appreciate the effort of the youth of Anyaa sowutoum, the party elders, the executives, the coordinators, and most importantly our honorable Madam Valarie Sawyer, Mr.Emmanuel Allotey ,Mrs. Irene Mensah for making this a success.

Osumanu Banito Lamptey, Dep.Youth Organiser

We wish the other aspirants well and thank them for showing comradeship after the election by expressing their support for the winning candidate.

#TogetherWeWin2020

