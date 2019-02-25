Home | News | K. K Sarpong 'Angry' At Local Contractors Over Shoddy Work

Dan Soko
Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for the Ghana National Petroleum Commission (GNPC), Dr. K. K Sarpong has expressed concern about the shoddy work some local contractors deliver in the country.

According to him, the desire to use foreign contractors to execute local projects is due to the sub-standard works they produce.

He indicated however that, GNPC would continue to use the few skilled local contractors to ensure value for money.

Dr. K. K Sarpong made these remarks after he inspected a three-unit classroom block which is currently under construction at Salankpan, a rural community in the Mion district of the northern region.

“You can see it is a beautiful design, but unfortunately, for the first time of the many projects I have inspected this one has some defects, we have asked the contractor to correct them. We will also seek technical advice to ensure the project is put in good shape,” he said.

“We will ensure the taxpayer’s monies are judiciously used. We have also observed that invariably where we turn to have problems is our desire to use local contractors in line with the local content policy, but we still believe that we have few local contractors who have the skills to deliver,” he added

GNPC sponsored the project as part of the company’s corporate social interventions.

A tour at the site revealed some defects in the entire school structure.

Addressing the media, Dr. KK Sarpong said full payment would only be made to the contractor after the project has been completed satisfactorily.

The JHS block when completed will serve students in Salankpan and four other surrounding communities who currently walk more than 3 kilometres to access Basic education.

The CEO also presented a cheque of Gh36,000 to the Mion District Assembly to enable them to acquire furniture and other learning materials to improve on the standard of education in the area.

Source: citinewsroom.com |Ghana

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

