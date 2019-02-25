Home | News | NPP Warns MP Aspirants

Dan Soko
The Central Region executives of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) have called on parliamentary aspirants in the region to desist from campaigning before the approved period set out by the party.

According to the Central Regional Chairman of the party, Robert Kutin Jr, the executives have received complaints of MP hopefuls going a round the various constituencies campaigning ahead of the official opening of nominations by the party.

At the inauguration of the Nasara, Youth and Women’s wings for the Ekumfi Constituency of the party, the regional chairman warned that members who flout the party’s rules and regulations could be disqualified.

“Some people have started going round ‘testing waters’. They have been gathering polling agents and even constituency executives against some parliamentarians. To be brutally frank, the party frowns on such acts,” he said.

He expressed disappointment at some polling station executives who have started campaigning for some aspirants.

He warns that the practice could create serious problems for the party and members who flout the rules on elections would face disqualification.

“We want discipline in the party. Anyone that has joined the party, came on his own volition. So, whoever has joined us should abide by the rules the party has. We are not going to tolerate such behaviours,” he stated.

The chairman explained the inauguration of the three wings of the party was to afford the party the opportunity to prepare enough grounds to increase the parliamentary seats from 19 to 23 in 2020 .

Regional Secretary of the party, Richard Tachie Mensah, charged the party faithful to help revive the fortunes of the party at the grassroots level as the party seeks to sweep all the Parliamentary seats in the Central Region.

Source: Joynews

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

