Nurses To Be Employed Soon

Ghana Health Service has said that it will begin recruitment of unemployed nurses who completed training in 2016 from Wednesday, February 27, 2019.

It said nurses who fall within the category are expected to log on to its online recruitment portal to apply when the portal is opened on Wednesday.

The Ghana Health Service announced this in a statement issued on Monday.

There has been controversy over the president’s claim that the government has given financial clearance for the employment of 14,000 graduate nurses and some 11,018 health personnel.

While delivering the 2019 State of the Nation Address last Thursday, President Akufo-Addo said it had recruited the over 14,000 graduate nurses who subsequently commenced work on 1st February 2019.

“Government granted financial clearance for the recruitment of eleven thousand, one hundred and eighteen (11,018) health personnel to increase existing clinical staff. To augment the efforts of clinical staff, in September, 2018, the Ministry of Health received further financial clearance to employ fourteen thousand, five hundred and twenty-four (14,254) Nurse Assistants (Clinical and Preventive). These nurse assistants belong to the tranche that passed their exams in 2016 from Government Health Training Institutions, and have commenced work by 1st February, 2019,” Akufo-Addo said.

But his claim was challenged by the Coalition of Allied Health Professionals and other health groups who said they had not received financial clearance and were still at home.

The Ministry of Health however in a rebuttal said President Akufo-Addo did not lie about the financial clearance for the unemployed nurses.

The latest statement from the Ghana Health Service confirmed that financial clearance has been given for the recruitment of “2016 batch of Nurse Assistants Clinical and Preventive from Public Health Training Institutions.”

It said the “nurses assistants clinical (enrolled nurses) and Nurse assistants Preventive (Community Health Nurses) who are part of the group whose clearance has been received and intend to work in the various health facilities under the Ghana Health Service are requested to formally apply online by logging onto the GHS online application portal www.ghs-recruitment.com/2019/ and follow relevant instructions.

It said the application portal will be closed on Friday, March 15, 2019.

Source: citinewsroom.com | Ghana