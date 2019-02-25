Home | News | MRI Machines At Korle-Bu Non-Operational

MRI Machines At Korle-Bu Non-Operational

Dan Soko
MRI Machines At Korle-Bu Non-Operational

Patients in need of MRI and CT scans are being turned away from the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital hospital's MRI & CT scan Centre, with the excuse that the machines are not ready for use. This comes less than a week after the hospital re-commissioned the same repaired MRI machines, X-rays and CT scanning machines.

The MRI and CT scan machines at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital had been out of use for several months, and the repair works and re-commissioning were long overdue.

But dozens of patients and their caregivers were denied access to the service on Monday.

This meant that patients with conditions like multiple sclerosis, stroke, heart diseases, brain aneurysms, cancer, and brain injuries, had to either return to their homes or seek these services from private facilities at a higher cost.

The Management of the hospital is well aware of the situation at the MRI/CT scan centre.

The Public Relations Officer of the hospital, Mustapha Salifu, explained that the holdup has nothing to do with the machines but rather, a payment tracking setback.

“The machines are in perfect working order as we speak now but we need to do some linkages between the machines and the payment system,” he said.

He added that the centre will become functional before the weekends saying “by Wednesday, it will be in good working order.”

“We now have some banks that are responsible for the collection of the fees and charges. We need to configure that. That is what they are working on now. We have also installed CCTV cameras in there. They need to also set that up within the system. So we are using these few days to set up the system properly so that when people come and pay, we can account for every single money that is charged at the centre.”

For now, patients will continue to go out of Ghana's premier hospital to get their scans done, hopefully before their conditions get too worse to handle.

[embedded content]

Source: citinewsroom.com | Ghana

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Best Of The Web



Rawlings Directs Traffic

February 25, 2019

Ayawaso Probe: Sam George Denied Video Opportunity

February 25, 2019

London Stock Exchange, Ghana Agree To Develop Capital Markets

February 25, 2019

KIC Hosts Agritech Exchange In Accra

February 25, 2019

Producer Price Inflation Records 3.4%

February 25, 2019

UMB Engages Exporters, Importers

February 25, 2019

R Kelly In Custody Over Sex Abuse Charges

February 25, 2019

More Car Assembly Plants Coming

February 25, 2019

MOST POPULAR

DSP Azugu’s account of me distasteful, sickening – Sam George

February 25, 2019

COCOBOD commission 6-Units classroom block at Assin-Senchiem

February 25, 2019

USAID RING supports two Assemblies with vehicles

February 25, 2019

Africa World Airlines signs agreement with South African Airlines

February 25, 2019

“Kotoko will qualify” - Sarfo Gyamfi

February 25, 2019

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

August 13, 2018
R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

August 02, 2018
Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

August 02, 2018
Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

August 01, 2018
‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

July 31, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!